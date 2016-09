Volleyball

Redmond 3, Sammamish 0

Despite the sweep, Redmond had zero players in double-figure kill figures. That’s because Natalie Chambard served up in impressive double-double of 15 service aces and 15 assists. Shelby Bowman served up four aces of her own to go with 10 digs.

White River 3, Fife 1

Fife’s Annika Linden and White River’s Hope Baldyga both controlled the offense in this SPSL matchup, with Linden leading the way with 48 assists but Baldyga serving up 41 assists and 11 kills in a winning effort for the Hornets. Fife’s Maddie Licardi had a double-double of 15 kills and 16 digs, as did Teagan Downs with 14 kills and 10 digs.

Girls soccer

Overlake 6, Forest Ridge 0

Alex Hobbs took all of five minutes to bag a brace. It took her only five additional minutes to make that a hat trick, more than enough for Overlake to win on Monday afternoon. Taylor Olson assisted the two opening goals.

Woodinville 4, Edmonds-Woodway 3

Singles: Eric Yang (W) defeated Nick Berni 6-0, 7-5; Esh Sathiyamoorthy (W) defeated Arun Kahloke 6-3, 6-3; Justin Sim (W) defeated Jordan Megiveron 6-1, 7-5; Jacob Wilcox (EW) defeated Aaron Prospek 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Jack Rettenmier/Erik Ratchford (EW) defeated Nihar Shastri/Drew Campton 3-6, 6-0, 6-2; Drew Boland/Lachlan Rogan (EW) defeated Mitch Buhrmann/Tak Kubota 7-6(2), 1-6, 6-4; Pranav Shaji/Trent Ward (W) defeated Harrision Steiner/Josh Capuzzi 6-2, 6-3. Exhib. Doubles: Alec Matulko/Joe Flynn (EW) defeated John Park/Aaron Prospek 6-2; John Park/Nihar Shastri (W) defeated Arnol Hahn/Sahil Mathew 6-3.

Overlake 4, Seattle Academy 1

Singles: Loucas Tsilas (O) defeated Will Owen 6-0,6-3; Ezra Magaram (SA) defeated Reyhan Virani 6-2,6-2. Doubles: Quinn Clelland/Kevin Gartland (O) defeated Robert Winton/Augie Bartlett 6-1,6-7(2),10-7; Alex Horvat/Wesley Chan (O) defeated Orson Smith/Will Sieler 7-6(4),6-0; Charlie Hill/Nachiket Karmarkar(O) defeated Avi Magaram/Kurt Gundlach 6-2,6-4.

Auburn Riverside 4, Auburn Mountainview 1

Singles: Colby Tong (AR) defeated Roman Abeyta (AM) 6-0, 6-0; Juan Hayes-Gonzalez (AM) def. Isaiah Shinn (AR) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0; Garrett Miller/Kevin Airis (AR) defeated Nate Weeldreyer/Grant Harris (AM) 6-3, 6-1; Matthew Butler/Calvin Park (AR) defeated Ben Portmann/Andre Hall (AM) 6-3, 6-2; Michael Kim/Andy Tu (AR) defeated Garrett Stromberg/Andrew Piesch (AM) 6-0, 6-1.

Snohomish 7, Stanwood 0

Singles: Kincaid Norris (Sno) defeated Steve Sanders 6-1, 6-1; Nick Odell (Sno) defeated Nathaniel Haskin 6-4, 6-3; Landon Strickland (Sno) defeated Zach Hatzenbeler 6-0, 6-0; Jonah Andrews (Sno) defeated Victor Nguyen 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Isaac Everett/Adam Ivella (Sno) defeated Carson Midthun/Trevor Simpson 6-0, 6-3; Nolan Armbruster/Nate Gauthier (Sno) defeated Trey Tiffany/Trent Morsk 2-6, 6-3, 6-0; Logan Stapleton/Austin Weyer (Sno) defeated Trey Austin/Spencer Andelin 6-1, 6-0.

Olympia 4, Emerald Ridge 1

Singles: Justin Ong (O) defeated Noah Banken 6-2, 7-6; Justin Cassins (ER) defeated Alex Richter 4-6, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Maxwell Williams/Tucker Bradshaw (O) defeated Brandon Yi/Preston Kim 6-4, 6-3; Avery Ritter/Andrew Huang (O) defeated Steven Gibson/Quinn Crommes 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Cahill/Ben Cahill (O) defeated Austin Gailey/Ethan Hokenstad 7-6 (5) 7-5.

Curtis 3, Rogers 2

Singles: Jonathan Carlson (C) defeated Drew Kowalchuck 6-1, 6-0; Tony Jacinto (C) defeated Connor Matekel 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Alec Goelzer/Vincent Goebels (R) defeated Andrew Kim/Nathan Hyun 6-3, 6-1; Evan Nygard/Parker Posey (R) defeated Blake Mader/Jericho Escoton 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; Quentin Bish/David Gruber (C) defeated Justin Cabanos/Jordan Nguyen 6-3, 6-3.

Todd Beamer 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Singles: Jake Kim (TB) defeated Martin Lim 6-3, 6-1; Tae San Nguyen (TB) defeated Kyle Mann 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Matthew Arnold/Alex Argyle (TJ) defeated Andy Lee/Cory Jex 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Austin Stafford/Evan Guaderrama (TB) defeated Edward Park/Kory Byquist 6-3, 6-7, 6-2; Elyas Poore/Austin Kim (TJ) defeated Andrew Kang/Chris Chang 6-2, 6-0.

Tahoma 3, Hazen 2

Singles: Brody Magbaleta (T) defeated Dylan Kittay 6-1, 6-1; Kyle Sherick (T) defeated Sohil Shah 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Marcus Lee/James Chen (H) defeated Nick Bennett/Nick Dazell 6-0, 6-3; Tyler Holm/Logan Ricord (H) defeated Matt Simmons/Andrew Lovre 6-4, 6-2; Henry Kombol/Andrew Bruneel (T) defeated Brandon Chea/Alex Huynh 6-3, 6-3.

Jackson 7, Cascade 0

Singles: Anuj Vimawala (J) defeated Yevgeniy Koloiyets 6-4, 6-4; Patrick Follis (J) defeated Shulong Mo 6-3, 6-2; Daniel Sohn (J) defeated Ali Salman 6-0, 6-0; Armaan Sharma (J) defeated Jimmy Nguyen 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Andrew Kim/Andrew Huyun (J) defeated Owen Tinsley/Jacob Brown 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Chu/Kevin Lee (J) defeated Matt Brown/Ben Hansen 6-2, 6-4; Younggyun Kim/Samuel Wang (J) defeated Riley Jordan/Nathan Rudolph 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6).

Everett 7, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Singles: Ryan Burt (E) defeated Luke Dobler 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Rotert (E) defeated Connor Peterson 6-2, 6-0; Eyler Anderson (E) defeated Parker Devereaux 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Olsen (E) defeated Aaron Kalob 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: AJ Pignataro/Dan Peterson (E) defeated Briffin Hubbert/Daniel Kirkland 6-0, 6-0; Alex Pignataro/Charles Havener (E) defeated Colby Evans/Dawson Coe 6-0, 6-0; Jon Murphy/Nick Finley (E) defeated Coby Nelson/Jagger Willard 6-0, 6-2.

Shorecrest 6, Oak Harbor 1

Singles: Jackson Wezeman (OH) defeated Cole Datra 6-3, 6-2; Jacob Goldstein-Street (S) defeated Jeremy Mitchell 6-1, 6-1; Steven Zhu (S) defeated Nathanael Thompson 6-0, 6-0; Winston Park (S) defeated Matthew Kolden 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Reed Tangeman/Kasey Shibayama (S) defeated Jacob Schermerhorn-Corbin Phipps 6-0, 6-1; Tae Min Hong-David Kim (S) defeated John Bird-Trenton Cone 6-4, 6-2; Sam Ronbotham/Micah Glesener (S) defeated Ryan Mene/Enrique Perrez-Herronz 6-3, 6-0.

Boys water polo

Bainbridge 10, Gig Harbor 6

Bainbridge goals: Sam Kapel 5, Mason Ogden 2, Harrison Shinohara 1, Jack Kapel 1, Max Eyrich 1.

Mercer Island 14, Newport 4

Newport goals: Ben Golan 3, Mitch Hansen 1,

Mercer Island goals: Sammy Vacca 6, Jacob Guedel 3, Evan Hill 2, Killian Riley 1, Leif Gullstad 1, Sam Nair 1

Mercer Island saves: Hunter Peshkin 5

Puyallup 18, Emerald Ridge 4

Puyallup goals: Beau Pasquier 9, Levi Kimchi 3, Jackson Gilbert 3, Akash Morrell 2.

Emereald Ridge goals: Matt Dody 2.

Boys golf

Bishop Blanchet 124 points, Franklin 21

Par 36

Medalist: Nate Petrizzo (BB) 27 points.

Top performers: Colin Curran (BB) 24 points, Jack Manca (BB) 20, Tommy Vail (BB) 20, Clake Cooper (BB) 20, Eli Jameson (F) 11, Jacob Bryant (F) 10.

Overlake 167 strokes, Bear Creek 175

Par unknown.

Medalist: Rohit Sirash (O) 34 strokes.

Top performers: John Hayes (BC) 34 strokes. Oliver Nordberg (BC) 39, Garrett Dawson (O) 44, Rish Rathinam (O) 44, Jon Campbell (BC) 45.

Girls golf

Bishop Blanchet 96 points, Franklin 3

Par 37

Medalist: Alex Sheldrup (BB) 24 points.

Top performers: Jane O’Connor (BB) 21 points, Edie O’Connor (BB) 17, Siena Jerrett (BB) 17, Sam Conroy (BB) 17, Callie Chinn (F) 3.