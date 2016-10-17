Football

Federal Way 14, Auburn 9

Federal Way’s Gabe Togia ran for a touchdown and threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to lead Federal Way over Auburn on Monday night in a rescheduled contest from Saturday.

Curtis 37, Emerald Ridge 14

A holding call in the end zone on Emerald Ridge in the second quarter wiped out a 98-yard touchdown pass which would’ve cut Curtis’ lead to 21-14. Instead, the safety sprung Curtis to a 30-7 halftime lead and a SPSL romp over Emerald Ridge in a game rescheduled from Saturday due to the windstorms.

Volleyball

Bothell 3, Woodinville 0

Bothell’s Camille Gilmore led the team in kills with 10 and added eight digs, five aces and an assist in a sweep over league rival Woodinville.

Garfield 3, Ballard 2

Ruby Fera notched a double-double of 25 kills and 15 digs to go with an ace and two blocks but it wasn’t enough to take down Garfield on the road.

West Seattle 3, Nathan Hale 2

West Seattle overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the fifth set 17-15 behind double-doubles from Maggie Cooper (13 kills, 10 digs) and Georgia Proctor (21 assists, 14 digs) and Tyler Donlan’s 20 kills.

Girls soccer

Boys Tennis

University Prep 5, Overlake 0

Singles: Jack Katzman (UP) def. Reyhan Virani 6-0, 6-0; Michael Yang (UP) def. Gaurav Nene 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Josh Wah-Blumberg/Wilson Mosier (UP) def. Loucas Tsilas/Kevin Gartland 6-2, 6-4; Christian Keaumui/Jasen Mansifeld (UP) def. Alex Horvat/Wesley Chan 6-0, 6-2; Issac Selby/Nicholas Arrun (UP) def. Kellen Foster/Nachiket Karmarkar 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.

Seattle Academy 5, Bear Creek 0

Singles Will Owen (SA) def. Scott Carlson 6-0, 6-2; Ezra Magaram (SA) def. Justin Li 6-0, 6-0. Doubles Augie Bartlett/Robert Winton (SA) def. Aaron Yang/Olu Sobande 6-0, 6-0; Orson Smith/Will Sieler (SA) def. Sam Prokopchuk/Cody Clayhold 6-4, 7-5; Kurt Gundlach/Avi Magaram (SA) def. Jackson Lambert/Will Ethington 6-3, 6-1.