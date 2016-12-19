Boys Basketball

Lake Stevens 53, Marysville-Getchell 41

Lake Stevens rode the hot shooting of Ryder Kavanagh to a weeknight win over the Chargers. Kavanagh was particularly effective from beyond the arc, with four three-pointers in the game, accounting for 12 of his 16 points. The Vikings started the game off in hot fashion, scoring 16 and 19 points in the first and second quarter, respectively, opening up a 35-12 halftime lead over Marysville-Getchell. But after the break, the Chargers made the game respectable, outscoring the Vikings 29-18 in the second quarter. The early deficit was too much to overcome, and Marysville-Getchell fell to 4-4 on the season.

Mount Si 71, Newport 37

In a dominating performance from head to toe, Mount Si asserted their will against Newport, scoring 20-plus points in the first and third quarters, while holding the Knights to only four 4th quarter points. The Wildcats had four players score in double-digits, led by Gavin Gorell with 17.

Girls Basketball

Tahoma 54, Bonney Lake 34

Contributions from up and down the bench led Tahoma to a 20-point victory over Bonney Lake on Monday. 10 players scored for the Bears, compared to only five scorers for Bonney Lake. Tahoma scored in double digits in all four quarters, thanks to twin 12-point performances Ady Clabby and Kaelin Shamseldin. With the win, Tahoma broke a four-game losing streak, and now stands at 5-4 for the year.

Swimming

Decatur vs Enumclaw 2016 – 12/19/2016

Results

Event 1 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

Team Relay Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Enumclaw High School A 1:50.00 1:51.84 8

1) Hauswirth, Ben 2) Horan, Ethan 3) Morgan, Kyle 4) Butler, Brett

29.54 29.68 26.63 25.99

2 Decatur Gators A NT 2:04.10 4

1) Ishise, Brandon 2) Leaf, Aaron 3) McLaughlin, Rhett 4) Bettge, Andrew

34.61 33.58 26.04 29.87

3 Decatur Gators B NT 2:31.08 2

1) Chi, Jeremy 2) Park, Jason 3) Rychagov, Dmitrii 4) Haitu, Tino

46.73 35.45 37.33 31.57

Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

Name Age School Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Wolber, Bailey Decatur Gators NT 2:33.44 6

32.53 38.71 41.40 40.80

2 Sharp, Kayden Enumclaw High School 3:15.00 2:48.67 4

34.86 40.14 46.64 47.03

3 Blanco, Ethan Enumclaw High School 3:29.72 2:57.78 3

36.69 42.90 46.66 51.53

4 Haitu, Tino Decatur Gators NT 3:32.80 2

43.61 53.75 58.28 57.16

Event 3 Boys 200 Yard IM

Name Age School Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Arensdorf, Tim Enumclaw High School 2:35.63 2:35.60 6

33.80 39.67 45.14 36.99

2 Butler, Brett Enumclaw High School 2:37.23 2:45.61 4

31.81 42.28 47.89 43.63

3 Bettge, Andrew Decatur Gators NT 3:10.70 3

32.92 48.99 1:06.65 42.14

4 Chi, Jeremy Decatur Gators NT 4:02.71 2

49.59 59.55 1:12.43 1:01.14

Event 4 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

Name Age School Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Leaf, Aaron Decatur Gators NT 24.45 6

2 Morgan, Kyle Enumclaw High School 25.07 25.07 4

3 Percival, Adam Enumclaw High School 24.65 25.32 3

4 Hauswirth, Ben Enumclaw High School 25.97 25.76 2

5 McLaughlin, Rhett Decatur Gators NT 29.74 1

6 Rychagov, Dmitrii Decatur Gators NT 35.35

— Anguiano, Daniel Decatur Gators NT X30.82

— Ta, Kevin Decatur Gators NT X37.14

— Roddy, James Enumclaw High School 38.84 X39.29

— Welker, Isaiah Decatur Gators NT X40.72

— McLaughlin, Gavin Decatur Gators NT X51.52

— Beaird, Taylor Enumclaw High School 29.18 XDQ

Event 5 Boys 1 mtr Diving

Name Age School Finals Score Points

1 Hauswirth, Ben Enumclaw High School NP 236.95 6

2 Turner, Dahvae Decatur Gators NP 196.60 4

Decatur vs Enumclaw 2016 – 12/19/2016

Decatur vs Enumclaw 2016 – 12/19/2016

Results

Event 6 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

Name Age School Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Leaf, Aaron Decatur Gators NT 58.64 6

27.65 30.99

2 Morgan, Kyle Enumclaw High School 58.78 1:00.23 4

27.26 32.97

3 Ediger, Travis Enumclaw High School 1:07.40 1:06.83 3

31.17 35.66

4 Bettge, Andrew Decatur Gators NT 1:21.56 2

35.23 46.33

Event 7 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

Name Age School Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Horan, Ethan Enumclaw High School 50.15 52.83 6

25.26 27.57

2 Percival, Adam Enumclaw High School 54.04 57.23 4

27.57 29.66

3 Ishise, Brandon Decatur Gators NT 1:02.19 3

29.82 32.37

4 Sharp, Kayden Enumclaw High School 1:09.76 1:11.23 2

33.91 37.32

5 Anguiano, Daniel Decatur Gators NT 1:17.35 1

35.16 42.19

6 Park, Jason Decatur Gators NT 1:20.73

35.18 45.55

— Burke, Tanner Enumclaw High School 1:21.11 X1:16.58

36.45 40.13

— Roddy, James Enumclaw High School 1:31.54 X1:29.16

43.00 46.16

— Welker, Isaiah Decatur Gators NT X1:50.07

44.03 1:06.04

— Beaird, Taylor Enumclaw High School 1:13.74 XDQ

Event 8 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

Name Age School Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Ediger, Travis Enumclaw High School 6:21.32 6:27.78 6

32.90 38.28 38.95 40.45 40.31 41.58 41.60 40.61

39.22 33.88

2 Wolber, Bailey Decatur Gators NT 7:14.52 4

33.01 39.60 42.58 44.69 44.95 46.22 48.21 46.84

46.52 41.90

3 Blanco, Ethan Enumclaw High School NT 9:01.58 3

40.01 48.92 52.40 52.01 2:50.54 2:01.37 56.33

Event 9 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Team Relay Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Enumclaw High School A 1:38.00 1:42.03 8

1) Horan, Ethan 2) Butler, Brett 3) Hauswirth, Ben 4) Percival, Adam

23.94 25.83 25.93 26.33

2 Decatur Gators A NT 1:52.07 4

1) Ishise, Brandon 2) Leaf, Aaron 3) Bettge, Andrew 4) McLaughlin, Rhett

28.61 23.82 31.06 28.58

3 Enumclaw High School B 2:10.00 2:10.96 2

1) Arensdorf, Tim 2) Sharp, Kayden 3) Blanco, Ethan 4) Ediger, Travis

29.63 30.48 41.87 28.98

(Event 9 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay)

Team Relay Seed Time Finals Time Points

4 Decatur Gators B NT 2:22.70

1) Welker, Isaiah 2) Rychagov, Dmitrii 3) Anguiano, Daniel 4) Wolber, Bailey

42.59 33.72 33.72 32.67

Event 10 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

Name Age School Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Arensdorf, Tim Enumclaw High School 1:16.53 1:16.19 6

36.87 39.32

2 Butler, Brett Enumclaw High School 1:12.09 1:17.24 4

36.66 40.58

3 Ishise, Brandon Decatur Gators NT 1:25.82 3

42.17 43.65

4 Ta, Kevin Decatur Gators NT 1:34.43 2

45.02 49.41

5 Park, Jason Decatur Gators NT 2:07.97 1

47.21 1:20.76

Event 11 Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

Name Age School Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Horan, Ethan Enumclaw High School 1:09.08 1:07.84 6

32.00 35.84

2 McLaughlin, Rhett Decatur Gators NT 1:15.65 4

34.27 41.38

3 Miller, Jeff Enumclaw High School 1:21.55 1:20.31 3

36.57 43.74

4 Rychagov, Dmitrii Decatur Gators NT 1:31.06 2

41.45 49.61

5 Haitu, Tino Decatur Gators NT 1:35.37 1

44.56 50.81

— Burke, Tanner Enumclaw High School 1:27.47 X1:28.47

40.51 47.96

Event 12 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Team Relay Seed Time Finals Time Points

1 Enumclaw High School A 3:58.00 4:07.61 8

1) Morgan, Kyle 2) Ediger, Travis 3) Arensdorf, Tim 4) Percival, Adam

26.77 57.08 29.74 1:03.44 32.26 1:07.93 17.29 59.16

2 Decatur Gators A NT 5:42.04 4

1) Hwang, Brian 2) Park, Jason 3) Anguiano, Daniel 4) Wolber, Bailey

44.69 1:39.81 37.64 1:26.08 36.84 1:20.89 16.69 1:15.26

3 Decatur Gators B NT 6:23.16 2

1) Ta, Kevin 2) Welker, Isaiah 3) Chi, Jeremy 4) Haitu, Tino

48.40 1:48.26 46.12 1:34.44 39.01 1:21.23 45.90 1:39.23

Scores – Men

Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 12

1. Enumclaw High School 105 2. Decatur Gators 69