Girl’s Basketball

Bothell 68, Eastlake 65

For the first half, the game went in Eastlake’s favor. With 17 points in the first quarter, and 22 more in the second, the Wolves had an eight point lead at halftime. But in the third, Bothell’s offense exploded for 20 points. Both teams scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars managed to hang on for the slim victory. Senior Taya Corosdale led Bothell’s offense with 25 points. Eastlake’s Gina Marxen had a great game, scoring 27 points, but Bothell’s third quarter performance proved to be the difference in the game.

Mercer Island 67, Bellevue 44

Senior Anna Luce dominated the floor on Monday night, scoring 35 points en route to a 23-point route by Mercer Island over Bellevue. Luce, who has averaged 24.7 points per game this season, made quick work of the Wolverines defense. After the first quarter ended tied at 11, the Islanders scored 22 points in the second quarter to take the lead. The defense put up a strong second half performance, holding Bellevue to single digit scoring in each of the final two quarters. The win puts Mercer Island’s record at 3-0 on the season.

Boy’s Basketball

Shorecrest 73, Shorewood 58

23 points from senior Malcolm Rosier-Butler propelled Shorecrest to a 15-point victory over rival Shorewood on Monday night. The loss was Shorewood’s first of the season, dropping their record to 4-1. The first and second quarters were identical for both teams in scoring, with Shorecrest scoring 20 points in each frame, while Shorewood responded each time with 13. The Scots sealed the game with a 21 point fourth quarter, and now stand at 5-0.

