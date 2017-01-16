Boys Basketball

Cleveland 70, Franklin 68

These Metro League rivals played a nail-biter that had to be decided in overtime. The Eagles scraped it out in the extra period, with six points, barely enough to overtake Franklin. Cleveland was led in scoring by junior C.J. Elleby, who had 33 points on the day. The Quakers led most of the game, entering the fourth quarter with a 45-42 lead. But a 22-point fourth quarter by Cleveland deadlocked the contest, and the rest of the game played out in Cleveland’s favor.

Girls Basketball

No. 2 Kentlake 49, Seattle Prep 29

David Kreuger has the story

