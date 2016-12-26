Boys Basketball
Eight teams played Monday at the Sterling Shootout at Kennedy Catholic High School, in the only action of the day for area high school basketball.
Enumclaw 61, Seattle Christian 51
Squalicum 71, Rogers 59
Woodinville 68, Beamer 54
Kennedy Catholic 63, Cascade Christian 56
For full results and to see tomorrow’s schedule, click here
