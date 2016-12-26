Boys Basketball
Eight teams played Monday at the Sterling Shootout at Kennedy Catholic High School, in the only action of the day for area high school basketball.
Enumclaw 61, Seattle Christian 51
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
- Boeing reinvents the 777 assembly line while production cranks on
Squalicum 71, Rogers 59
Woodinville 68, Beamer 54
Kennedy Catholic 63, Cascade Christian 56
For full results and to see tomorrow’s schedule, click here
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.