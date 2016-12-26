Share story

By

Boys Basketball

Eight teams played Monday at the Sterling Shootout at Kennedy Catholic High School, in the only action of the day for area high school basketball.

 

Enumclaw 61, Seattle Christian 51

Squalicum 71, Rogers 59

 

Woodinville 68, Beamer 54

 

Kennedy Catholic 63, Cascade Christian 56

 

For full results and to see tomorrow’s schedule, click here

 

 

Shane Lantz: slantz@seattletimes.com.