There are several events in King and Pierce counties dedicated to honoring the civil rights leader.

It’s not only a basketball event.

Occurring four days before the nation transitions Friday from its first black president to a divisive president-elect, Garfield’s fourth-annual MLK Jr. Classic is more poignant to the boys basketball team.

Coach Ed Haskins, who’s also the school’s athletic director, organized two Metro League basketball games to serve as the nightcap to Martin Luther King Day on Monday. The event is part of Seattle’s 23rd annual celebration of the civil rights leader where the overall theme is “Stop the Hate: Come Together.”

MLK Basketball King Showcase Where: ShoWare Center Boys schedule: Vashon Island vs. Kentlake, 9 a.m., Mount Tahoma vs Lindbergh, 10:30 a.m., Seattle Prep vs. Spanaway Lake, 3:30 p.m., Kennedy Catholic vs. Prairie, 5 p.m., King’s vs. Kentwood, 7 p.m., Mount Si vs. Archbishop Murphy, 8:30 p.m. Girls schedule: Auburn Riverside vs. Sunset, Ore., noon, Seattle Prep vs. Kentlake, 2 p.m. MLK Jr. Classic Where: Garfield High School Schedule: Boys, West Seattle vs. Eastside Catholic, 5 p.m., Cleveland vs. Franklin, 7 p.m. Willie Stewart Girls Basketball Showcase Where: Lincoln High, Tacoma Schedule: Cascade Christian vs. Life Christian, 1:45 p.m., West Seattle vs. Wilson, 3:30 p.m., Lincoln vs. Bellevue, 5:15 p.m. MLK Invitational Where: Foss High School, Tacoma Schedule: Boys, Wilson vs. Timberline, 2 p.m., Lincoln vs. Foss, 3:30 p.m.

Garfield is the hub of daylong events such as workshops and is the afternoon parade start-point. Haskins plans to have dance performances and spoken-word poetry carry the theme through the basketball games.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Garfield’s girls and boys teams will not play. They will volunteer to work the games beginning with No. 7 West Seattle against Eastside Catholic in a boys matchup at 5 p.m. Cleveland boys face Franklin at 7 p.m. to conclude the day.

“We’re keeping it kid-centric with students from different high schools,” Haskins said. “Dr. King, whether it was an upheaval in the social-political climate (or not), he stayed the course and that’s what we’re trying to do here with Garfield and Seattle Public Schools. … We’re trying to teach our kids how to treat people. And that’s really what it comes down to.”

“With the election of (Donald) Trump, I’m not going to say I was too happy about that,” said Garfield senior Jaylen Nowell, also a UW commit. “It is what it is, man. I’m going to be thankful for being with my family on Martin Luther King Day to pay thanks to the great man he was.”

Other area schools have also planned basketball events to similarly mark MLK Day. Lincoln in Tacoma will host the Willie Stewart Girls Basketball Showcase on Monday. Stewart was the city’s first black principal, working at Lincoln in the 1970s.

Ranked fourth in The Seattle Times’ girls basketball poll, Lincoln will host Bellevue, the defending Class 3A state champions, at 5:15 p.m. A young West Seattle team, which is tied for second in the Metro League, plays Wilson at 3:30 p.m.

The biggest event in the area is the King Showcase at the ShoWare Center in Kent. There will be eight games Monday, beginning at 9 a.m. with Vashon Island against Tahoma in boys basketball.

The top girls basketball matchup between Seattle Prep, which is ranked seventh in Class 3A, and Kentlake, which is second in Class 4A, is a scheduled for 2 p.m. The Kentlake boys team will host Mount Si at 8:30 p.m. to conclude the lineup of games.

Nathan Hale’s top-ranked boys basketball team is also playing Monday, but in the nationally televised Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Hale will play Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy, a perennial national power as a prep school.

The Raiders traveled Saturday for the game, which is slated to air at 10 a.m. on ESPNU. Leading scorer Michael Porter Jr., a University of Washington commit, has been wearing a protective boot on his right foot, but first-year coach Brandon Roy wasn’t alarmed when discussing the injury with reporters Friday.

Roy expects Porter, a 6-foot-10 wing regarded as the second-best recruit in the country, to be in the starting lineup Monday.