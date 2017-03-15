Boys basketball standouts from all four of Washington's school classifications will play games against each other at Mountlake Terrace.

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) will host its annual All-State Senior All-Star Games on Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High.

The event gathers some of the state’s best basketball players in the 2017 graduating class to play each other in crossover matchups. The headliner is the Class 3A All-Stars against the Class 4A All-Stars at 6 p.m.

Expected to represent Class 4A is state champion Darius LuBom (Kentwood) and state tournament MVP Cameron Cranston (Union). The Class 3A lineup features Star Times picks Nate Pryor (West Seattle) and Jaylen Nowell (Garfield).

The 4A boys defeated the 3A 138-136 last season.

Doors open at 1 p.m. General admission is $10. Senior citizens, high-school students and children under 12 are $8 each.

Here’s the full schedule:

The 2017 All-State Senior All-Star Games

Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School

Game 1 — 2B All-Stars vs. 1B All-Stars @ 2:00pm

Game 2 — 1A All stars vs. 2A All-Stars @ 4:00pm

Game 3 — 3A All-Stars vs. 4A All-Stars @ 6:00pm



Here are the complete rosters: