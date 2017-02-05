The undefeated Nathan Hale boys and Blanchet girls take the top seeds into the league tourney, which holds its semifinals at Alaska Airlines Arena on Wednesday.

The Metro League boys and girls basketball tournament is set to tip this week. Nathan Hale won the boys No. 1 seed and finishing 20-0 overall and 15-0 in league play.

Hale and No. 2 seed Garfield — whose only Metro loss this season was to the Raiders — receive a bye to the semifinals. Those games will be played at Alaska Airlines Arena on Wednesday.

The Raiders will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between fifth-seeded Seattle Prep (14-6) at No. 4 West Seattle (16-4). The Bulldogs (17-3) play the winner of No. 6 Eastside Catholic (13-7) at No. 3 Rainier Beach (16-4) also on Monday.

For the girls, Bishop Blanchet (20-0) clinched the No. 1 seed and received the bye to the semifinals along with No. 2 seed Rainier Beach (16-4). The winner of Monday’s game between No. 5 seed Garfield (14-4) at No. 4 seed Seattle Prep (15-5) will play the Braves. The No. 6 seed Cleveland (8-9) at No. 3 seed West Seattle (13-6) will face the Vikings on Wednesday.

Rainier Beach’s girls game is the opener of the four semifinal games at the University of Washington, beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Garfield boys game is the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.

“We’re excited for the next phase of the season,” West Seattle boys basketball coach Keffrey Fazio said. “With a team like (Nathan Hale) that’s kind of around the corner, you always glance down the road a little bit. But by no means can we overlook Seattle Prep. They’re a really good basketball team.”

While playing the semifinals on UW’s home court is new, the Metro tournament has bounced around to bigger venues in the past because of demand from the public to see budding stars such as Jason Terry (Franklin), Erika Johnson (Holy Names) and now Nathan Hale forward Michael Porter Jr., a McDonald’s All-American committed to play at Washington next year.

Metro officials said there are plans to move the entire tournament to either KeyArena or one of the Seattle-area colleges within the next two years. Scheduling conflicts prevented the championship game from being held at KeyArena this year. Chief Sealth will host the boys and girls title games on Friday.

“We’ve tried to allow schools to recoup ASB dollars by having home games during the regular season,” said Eric McCurdy, executive director of athletics for Seattle Public Schools. “We’ve agreed as a league that if we can showcase the tournament, we’ll do that.”

Since 2012, the Metro League has had two boys teams meet for the Class 3A state championship game at the Tacoma Dome. Last year’s girls Class 3A state championship was the first time since 2010 that the league didn’t have at least one representative.

“It’s going to be fun for the kids to play at the U,” Bishop Blanchet girls coach Brett Hecko said. “If you’ve seen West Seattle (girls) play — one through seven — they are the most talented team basketball-wise. … Any one of the six teams, it won’t be a surprise whoever gets first or whoever gets sixth.”

Cougars are roaring

Bothell (18-2) won the girls KingCo 4A regular season title for the second straight year. The 14-0 league run was a surprise because the Cougars graduated five of their top seven players from last season’s state semifinal team.

Senior Taya Corosdale, an Oregon State signee, has led Bothell this season. The 6-foot-3 forward is averaging 18.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

The top-seeded Cougars have a bye to the conference semifinals on Saturday to be played at Lake Washington. Bothell will play the winner of Wednesday’s game against fifth-seeded Inglemoor and fourth-seeded Skyline to be played at Redmond.

“The thought about the tournament is to get out of it,” Bothell coach Kent Schaefer said of the tough competition. “I’m happy with the way things have gone. We’ve won a number of close games, which is very telling.”

Injury updates

Porter didn’t play in his team’s season finale on Friday, resting a nagging foot injury. He’s expected to play Wednesday.

Meanwhile Bishop Blanchet got stronger by returning senior point guard Taylor Chambers to the lineup. She’s been out since May due to a torn ACL. Friday was her first game of the season, playing 15 minutes in the home win, 65-41, against Lakeside.

“She’s not the same,” Hecko said. “She’s wearing a big, bulky brace and there are some mental hurdles she’s got to get over. But, boy, she has such a great understanding of the game.”