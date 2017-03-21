Lynnwood guard Kelsey Rogers, who'll play basketball for Western Washington, named Class 3A player of the year while Glacier Peak guard Paisley Johnson, a BYU commit, was named Class 4A player of the year by the WSGBCA.

Mercer Island center Anna Luce capped her senior season by being named “Ms. Basketball” by the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (WSGBCA). The award is given to the senior considered the state’s top all-around player, as voted on by the coaches.

Luce, who’ll play college hoops at Dartmouth, was presented the award at the organization’s All-State Senior All-Star Games on Saturday at King’s High. She led the Islanders to the Class 3A girls state championship earlier this month and was named The Seattle Times’ state player of the year. Luce is her school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,700 points, surpassing the previous record set by boys basketball standout Terik Brown in 1995 of 1,533.

Mercer Island coach Gillian d’Hondt, who’s in her second season with the program, was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year. She coached her classification’s All-Stars on Saturday, but lost to the Class 4A team, 100-84. Luce, who’s 6-2, had 17 points and eight rebounds in the game while Weber State commit Kayla Watkins earned MVP honors. The 6-1 Glacier Peak post had 18 points and seven rebounds in the Class 4A win.

Wahkiakum senior Peyton Souvenir, a 5-7 point guard, was named MVP of the Class 1B vs. Class 2B game after she scored 21 points with four steals and four assists. Class 2B won 120-68. Souvenir is signed to play at Lewis-Clark State College.

Black Hills guard Emma Duff was MVP after Class 2A defeated Class 1A in its All-Star matchup. She had 13 points in the 72-65 win. Duff, who’s 6-foot, is headed to Western Washington to continue her basketball career.

The WSGBCA also awarded Player and Coach of the Year for the four classifications. Here are those award winners:

WSGBCA Players of the Year

1B player of the year — Shania Graham, Republic

2B player of the year — Peyton Souvenir, Wahkiakum

1A player of the year — Jill Townsend, Okanogan

2A player of the year — Kendall Bird, White River

3A player of the year — Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood

4A player of the year — Paisley Johnson, Glacier Peak

WSGBCA Coaches of the Year

1B coach of the year — Mike Correia, Almira/Coulee-Hartline

2B coach of the year — Stacia Soliday, Davenport

1A coach of the year — Andy Affholter, Granger

2A coach of the year — Brett McCleod, Burlington-Edison

3A coach of the year — Gillian d’Hondt, Mercer Island

4A coach of the year — Bob Sandall, Kentridge