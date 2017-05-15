As the high-school baseball season heads into the state tournament Saturday, the final baseball poll of the season was released Monday.
Kingco 3A champ Mercer Island (16-2) is the No. 1 team in Class 3A. Edmonds-Woodway (3rd), Shorewood (6th), Eastside Catholic (7th) and Lakeside (10th) finish the season ranked.
Puyallup, as it has all season, holds onto the top spot in the 4A classification after winning the West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament. Bothell (3rd), Lake Stevens (4th), Kentwood (5th) also made the top five.
To see the state baseball brackets, click here.
