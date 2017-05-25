Hsue, batting .429, and the Islanders are having fun as they meet Southridge, the team that knocked them out of last year’s tournament, in a semifinal at Safeco Field.

Final prep began with a Frisbee game.

Some of Mercer Island’s baseball players flung the plastic toy around their Island Crest Park field as if it hadn’t rained the entire season, preventing them from playing and practicing on their home turf. As if enjoying the sunny afternoon was their sole purpose. As if it wasn’t the eve of the biggest game of the Islanders’ season in the biggest ballpark in the area.

Mercer Island (20-2) faces Southridge (16-1) in a Class 3A state tournament semifinal on Friday at Safeco Field. The team toured the facility Thursday, returning to the island for typical practice, including the tradition of always starting with a fun, non-baseball activity to stay loose.

State baseball Friday at Safeco Field Class 4A Skyview vs. Puyallup, 10 a.m. Kentwood vs. Kentlake, 1 p.m. Class 3A Southridge vs. Mercer Island, 4 p.m. Gig Harbor vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 7 p.m. WIAA.com

“I didn’t realize how cool it was actually going to be until we walked up there,” said Islanders senior Noah Hsue of Safeco. “I’ve been there to watch Mariners games, but I’ve never been on the field before. It was special.”

Hsue is the little guy expected to make a big impression in the semifinal.

His 5-foot-6 size is deceiving of his explosive style of play as a second baseman. The University of Washington commit bats leadoff for Mercer Island, hitting .429 and only striking out once this season.

“People hear the name, they see the numbers and the first time they go to the park, they see his stature and are like, ‘Really? This dude?’ ” said fifth-year Mercer Island coach Dominic Woody. “Then they realize this guy is no joke…when you go see that little guy come out here and you see how much power he packs, it’s a little different. Baseball is about being a dynamic athlete and that’s what Noah is.”

Hsue, the KingCo 2A/3A Player of the Year, was moved up to varsity as a freshman. As a sophomore, he helped Mercer Island win the 2015 baseball state title – the first for the program.

He teamed with then-first baseman Jack Smith to make a formidable defense. Smith, a senior who bats .365, was moved to shortstop the past two seasons. The pair has made enough double plays in their high-school career to start a debate about which out was the best highlight.

“We look back at 2015 and wonder how our team even made it that far,” Smith said. “We had no clue what we were doing. This year, we’re used to it. We know what it’s like to have people want to beat us (and) Noah is not scared of any moment. It doesn’t matter if it’s the biggest situation in the game, he’ll go out and put bat on ball.”

Hsue, Smith and junior Alex Shanks are the only starters from the 2015 championship team. But seven experienced last season when a senior-laden Southridge team kicked a favored Mercer Island squad out of the state tournament in the opening round, winning 11-1.

Friday marks the third straight time the teams have met at state.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want revenge,” Hsue said. “It (the loss) came out of nowhere. I didn’t expect to see us get blown out like that at any point last year. I’m looking forward to the chance to play them again and hope the result will be different.”

Woody and teammates describe Hsue as a quiet leader who becomes the loudest voice if the Islanders aren’t playing their best. Hsue speaking up motivated a few comeback wins this season, but he hopes Friday his team is having fun, like throwing a Frisbee in the park.

“We just can’t get too hyped up about the circumstances,” said Hsue about playing a state semifinal at Safeco. “Keep having fun and play our game.”