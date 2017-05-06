Mercer Island junior Robert Weaver pitched a complete game, allowing three hits.

Robert Weaver didn’t show any signs of jitters until the end.

That’s when the Mercer Island pitcher’s teammates chased him around Bannerwood Park, squirting water at Weaver in celebration of the KingCo 3A district-tournament championship. Weaver shivered, jittered and smiled as he discussed the 6-0 victory over Lake Washington on a chilly Saturday night.

“This is the most hyped and biggest win I’ve ever had,” said Weaver, a junior who pitched a complete game with three hits, four strikeouts and no walks.

The Islanders also clinched the automatic berth to the Class 3A state tournament. Lake Washington, which won the state title last year, plays Bellevue on Tuesday at Bannerwood in hopes of keeping its season alive.

“He (Weaver) was really good at getting ahead in the count,” Lake Washington coach Derek Bingham said. “It makes it tough when you have to hit 1-2, 0-2 all day. Our guys had a plan and he out-executed us. He was great.

“He earned everything he got, and congratulations to him on pitching a hell of a game.”

The game was scoreless through four innings. Mercer Island scored its first run on Jack Smith’s sacrifice fly, the score set up by Noah Hsue’s double.

The Islanders took advantage of two wild pitches and an error to break the game open in the sixth inning. Weaver forced Lake Washington to hit into a double play and Hsue got the final out by spinning midair to throw the runner out at first.

“I just wanted to make a play for the team and get out of here,” the senior said. “It’s crazy. It was tense at first because we kept getting in good position to score but couldn’t quite push it through. The thing about this team is, we don’t quit.”

MI will host the regional round of the state tournament at Bannerwood the week of May 14. Last year, it lost to Lake Washington for the district title and had to travel, losing to Southridge in Kelso.

“To have the two weeks off to rest and recover, is going to be huge,” Islanders coach Dominic Woody said. “We’ve never taken anything for granted, so I’m excited about the outcome and very happy (Weaver) decided to come out with a performance like that today.”