Ogata led the Islanders to the state semifinals as a star two-way player on the 1988 team.

Kentridge High announced last week Brett Ogata as its new football coach. Ogata, a Mercer Island alum who also was the Islanders head football coach the past eight years, replaces the legendary Marty Osborn.

“We are very excited to have Brett take over the Charger program,” Kent School District athletic director Dave Lutes told the News Tribune. “He has experience, good organizational skills and I think he has the kind of personality that fits what we’re looking for.”

Osborn led the Chargers for 26 years, becoming its all-time winningest coach.

However, Kentridge hasn’t had a winning season since 2009. Osborn was a combined 4-26 the past three years. He resigned in December 2016.

Ogata led Mercer Island to the Class 3A district playoffs this season. As a student-athlete, he was a two-way player for the Islanders and also played at Santa Clara University.

“It is time for me to step aside and support a new leader of our program,” Osborn said in a letter announcing his resignation. “This is a difficult decision because I truly love my job and have enjoyed the experience.”