The wrestler, ranked No. 1 at 182 pounds in Class 3A, found time for the weight room and for a conversation with this teammates and it’s made all the difference.

Liam Ball was intimidated at first. But it had nothing to do with being gay and any worry about what that might mean while surrounded in the weight room by the Meadowdale football team.

It was the weights.

“The amount of weight that they lift is ridiculous,” said Ball in admiration of the team that reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament. “I was subconscious that I couldn’t lift the same kind of weight. I was never a strong kid.”

Ball knew he had to find a way to challenge himself if he didn’t want a repeat of his wrestling season last year. He placed seventh in the Class 3A state tournament. Sitting in the Tacoma Dome stands watching the final, Ball believed he could be in the spotlight if he made a few life adjustments.

Lifting was just the beginning of the offseason plan for his senior year. Next was initiating a discussion about being gay with his wrestling teammates. Ball has been open about his sexuality since freshman year, but he never talked with teammates who, like him, are figuring out who they are and understanding those around them.

“I thought, ‘Why not have a conversation with them about it?’ It’s something that needs to be talked about,” said Ball, who’s also president of the Gay-Straight Alliance at his school. “Breaking down stereotypes is a huge thing to do. People need to realize that it’s not that big of a deal — what you are, how you identify. I hope I’ve impacted some of the wrestlers on my team; I’ve definitely had some good conversations.”

Ball said he immediately noticed how his added strength and courage benefitted him in the classroom and on the wrestling mat. He enters Mat Classic XXIX as the favorite to take the state title at 182 pounds. He is ranked No. 1 in the classification in the weight class by washingtonwrestlingreport.net.

“Liam is a great wrestler, but that might not be the best thing about him,” Meadowdale coach Brian Boardman said. “He has so much to offer than just that. … He’s a kid that could change the world, he’s got that ability.”

Wrestling runs in Ball’s family. His father was a wrestler and introduced him to the sport at age 5. Ball’s older brother Ciaran also wrestled for Meadowdale, reaching the state finals at 195 pounds in 2014. He wrestles for Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.

Liam dedicated himself to wrestling in high school. But busy with student clubs — he’s vice president of the student council and organizes school assemblies — Ball always thought he was active enough and worked on the technical portion of wrestling enough that he didn’t need to worry about building strength.

State competitions proved otherwise.

“It was frustrating,” Ball said. “When I placed seventh at state, I felt like I could’ve competed so much more with those guys if I was stronger. I was at their technical level, I just didn’t have the strength.”

Ball still runs an average of 2 miles before school. He added weightlifting three times a week in addition to daily practice. He’s only lost two matches this season, both at a tournament in Idaho.

“Liam’s ability to wrestle isn’t by accident,” Boardman said. “It’s all from the hard work he’s put into it. Wherever he’s had a weakness, he’s worked to get that better. And it’s good for the team to see — you put hard work into something, you’ll get results.”

Ball is eager to see those results at state. A title would also be a good send off for Boardman, who’s retiring from coaching the varsity team to focus on the middle-school program.

“I’m getting a second chance,” Ball said. “And I’m ready to go.”