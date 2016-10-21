The Mavericks’ quarterback Drew Tingstad accounts for three touchdowns in 31-14 win over the Warriors.

EDMONDS — During senior-night festivities before Friday night’s game against Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale quarterback Drew Tingstad announced his favorite football memory was “beating Edmonds-Woodway.”

Tingstad had a new, albeit similar, top moment after the game.

Tingstad threw for a touchdown and ran for two more to help lead Meadowdale to a 31-14 Wesco 3A South victory over Edmonds-Woodway at Edmonds Stadium.

The win means the Mavericks, who have a one-game lead with one game remaining, will be the No. 1 seed from Wesco 3A when the playoffs begin in two weeks.

“We took the Wesco (3A South) title with this one,” Tingstad said. “Last year it was our first win of the season and that was huge. But this one definitely takes the cake.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the offenses started finding their strides. Meadowdale (7-1, 6-0 league) started the scoring with a 5-yard run by Tingstad before he found Jashon Butler for a 9-yard score that capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive and put Meadowdale up 14-0.

Edmonds-Woodway battled back, with quarterback Kameron Krall connecting with sophomore Jaro Rouse for a 54-yard score — the first of two touchdown connections for the duo.

A 37-yard field goal by Will Schafer late in the second quarter gave Meadowdale a 17-7 advantage right before halftime.

Then, Meadowdale’s defense took center stage.

The Mavericks forced two fumbles and intercepted Krall late in the game — their second pick of the contest — to preserve their lead over their rivals in the annual “Jam the Stands” game at Edmonds Stadium.

“It’s never easy to win these things,” Meadowdale coach Matt Leonard said. “That was a tight second half. Hats off to Woodway. They played so tough and did a lot of stuff to give us different looks.

“There’s nothing better than playing them on a field that they call theirs and winning this game.”

Tingstad finished 17-of-27 for 206 yards passing. He had 43 yards on nine carries.

Fellow senior Kela Marshall led Meadowdale’s ground attack with 21 carries for 150 yards. Butler added 50 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Krall finished 16-of-29 for 228 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Edmonds-Woodway (5-3, 5-1). Sophomore running back Cappassio Cherry totaled 96 yards on 22 carries.

“They’re a really good program. We can’t take that away from them,” Tingstad said. “… This is exactly what you want. It all comes down to this. We don’t like Woodway very much. We really pride ourselves on this game.”