Mavericks host 10-1 Peninsula on Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.

LYNNWOOD — It was a nice break for Matt Leonard.

After seemingly every game in 2015 ended in dramatic fashion, the Meadowdale football coach saw his team post several convincing victories this season as the Mavericks captured a Wesco 3A South league title.

Then the playoffs started.

State quarterfinals Top-5 games this weekend: Sumner at Woodinville (4A) Where/when: Friday at Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell, 7 p.m. Outlook: Both teams are undefeated (11-0) and finished the season ranked in the Top 5 in the state. The Spartans are led by Washington commit Connor Wedington at running back. Camas at Skyline (4A) Where/when: Saturday at Skyline, 3 p.m. Outlook: Camas finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the state and is No. 26 in the nation, according to Maxpreps.com. Skyline was the state runner-up last year. Archbishop Murphy at Tumwater (2A) Where/When: Saturday at Tumwater, 1 p.m. Outlook: ATM finished the season No. 1 in the state polls and Tumwater was No. 2. The T-birds beat ATM in state semifinals last year. Lincoln at O’Dea (3A) Where/when: Friday at Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m. Outlook: These teams opened the season against each other, with the Irish claiming a 31-14 win. O’Dea has been No. 1 in 3A since knocking off Eastside Catholic on Oct. 14. Lakes at Eastside Catholic (3A) Where/when: Saturday at Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m. Outlook: Lakes, a perennial state power, finished tied for third in the Pierce County League, but the Lancers rolled into the quarterfinals where they face the Crusaders, who are looking for a third consecutive Class 3A state title. Nathan Joyce

A week after digging its way out of a 22-0 deficit to defeat Lakeside 50-46 in its first playoff game, Meadowdale scored on a fourth-and-19 play with 67 seconds remaining to top Kelso 24-20 and force Leonard to bring back the Mavericks’ nickname from a season ago.

“The ‘cardiac kids’ are back,” Leonard said. “Every game we won last year was an absolute barn-burner. It didn’t matter (who we played). We kind of got away from that this year. … Now, we’ve been down 18 in the fourth quarter, we’ve been down 22 in the first quarter, we’ve been down 17 in the third quarter, and we’ve won all of those games. We’re definitely back to those cardiac kids.”

At least the Meadowdale players are used to exciting finishes in big games.

“That was crazy,” senior running back Kela Marshall said of the Kelso game. “That last play, not sure what the outcome was going to be — it was just really fun to see that happen. It was the best game I’ve ever played in my high-school career.”

Leonard said the tight games bring the Mavericks even closer together.

“In the last two games, when the game was in doubt our kids linked arms on the sidelines,” Leonard said. “It was cool to see. You can’t break our chain. We have too much faith in each other.”

The win over Kelso sent Meadowdale to the state quarterfinals for the sixth time in school history.

The Mavericks have never made it to the state semifinals, prompting several players — and Leonard — to tweet out “#BreakTheCurse” as Meadowdale tries to make history.

“It’s definitely on our minds,” said Drew Tingstad, Meadowdale’s senior quarterback. “We want to break the curse. But it’s just like any other game. We’re going to go out and do our best, and if that means that we break the curse then we’re going to break the curse.”

Getting to the semifinals won’t be easy. On Friday at 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium, Meadowdale (9-2) hosts a hot Peninsula (10-1) team that allows just 8.5 points per game. The Seahawks shut out Mountainview 17-0 in their state opener last weekend.

“They’re really good defensively,” Tingstad said. “They play some snot-nosed football. They’re going to get in and hit you in the mouth. We’re going to try to match their physicality. They play pretty good defense and we like to think we play pretty good offense down at Meadowdale, so we’re going to see how it all balances out on Friday night.”

Tingstad leads a Mavericks offense averaging 37 points per game. The senior quarterback has completed about 65 percent of his passes for 2,748 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Marshall provides a balance for the Mavericks’ offense, with 1,196 yards and 12 touchdowns on 149 carries — an average of 8 yards per carry.

Tingstad and Marshall hope to lead Meadowdale to another victory this Friday — and the pair doesn’t care if it’s a close game or a blowout.

“If we could take a big win, I wouldn’t be against that,” Tingstad said. “But a win is a win. In the playoffs, any way you can scrape up a win that’s what we’re going to take. If we can get one of those, exciting or not, that’s what we want to do.”