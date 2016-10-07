After season-opening blowout loss to Monroe, Mavericks have refocused and been unbeatable.

The Meadowdale Mavericks are on a mission this season to prove that their first game of the year was a fluke.

So far, the Mavericks’ 55-9 blowout loss to Monroe has proved to be an outlier.

Meadowdale capitalized on four turnovers by Lynnwood and turned them into a fifth consecutive victory — a convincing 55-28 WesCo 3A South win over the Royals Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.

“We just challenged them after the Monroe game to really go back to the basics,” said Matt Leonard, the Meadowdale coach. “Practice has not been fun for the kids because we’ve really been after them about the details and hustling and finishing plays. They’ve responded.”

“Once we get going we keep going,” added Meadowdale junior Jashon Butler, who scored four touchdowns in the game. “We’re like a snowball going down a hill. We get bigger and bigger.”

Things looked good for Meadowdale from the start. On the first drive of the game the Mavericks marched down the field 81 yards for a score in just 2 minutes, 19 seconds.

Meadowdale (5-1, 4-0 league) promptly recovered a Lynnwood (4-2, 2-2) fumble and took a 14-0 lead on a 43-yard pass from Drew Tingstad to Haelin Roberts.

After a Lynnwood score, Meadowdale got another touchdown pass from Tingstad — this time to Will Schafer — and the first of Butler’s touchdowns to take a 27-7 lead.

The Mavericks’ defense ensured the lead would hold. Meadowdale recovered two fumbles and grabbed two interceptions — one returned 24 yards for a TD by Butler.

“I’m not surprised in my team at all,” Butler said. “We practiced so hard for this game. We just knew if we played our best the game would happen exactly like this. I’m so proud of my team.”

Butler finished with 162 yards rushing on 11 carries, with touchdown runs of 18, 31 and 67 yards.

Meadowdale built its early lead on the arm of Tingstad. The senior quarterback was 12 of 17 for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and finished 13 of 19 for 282 yards.

“He’s phenomenal,” Leonard said. “We put so much on his back. … He does some stuff for us that’s not me coaching him. It’s just him really working his butt off and studying the film.”

Leonard and Butler said the key to Meadowdale’s success on defense was led by the disruption of Lynnwood senior quarterback Alton Hammond. Hammond finished 12 of 20 for 149 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and ran 14 times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

“It sounds crazy but we wanted to make him throw,” Leonard said. “He’s so dangerous running the football that it just scares you to death if he pulls it down. … That kid is pretty special. He can play for me anytime.”