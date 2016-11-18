The Mavericks rely on their high-flying offense to beat the Seahawks and advance to the state semifinals for the first time.

OK, so it might not be the same as the 108 years of misery Chicago Cubs fans endured which ended with a victory over the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, but the Meadowdale football team ended a curse of its own Friday.

The Mavericks had been to the state quarterfinals five times in school history, but had never advanced to the semifinals until their 34-29 victory over Peninsula on Friday in the Class 3A state tournament at Edmonds Stadium.

Meadowdale will face No. 1 O’Dea, which defeated Lincoln 28-20 on Friday, in next week’s semifinals.

The previous quarterfinal losses had caused several Meadowdale players and coaches to tweet out #breakthecurse this week, and coach Matt Leonard acknowledged it was something that fueled his team.

“It means a lot,” Leonard said. “I heard about that from the day I got the job. We’ve got a quarterfinal ceiling and we just can’t get over it. In the interview they said, ‘What would you do different to get past the quarterfinals?’ I said, ‘Open up the offense.’ …We’re pretty good on offense right now.”

The No. 10-ranked Mavericks jumped all over the No. 7 Seahawks in the first quarter. Two field goals by junior kicker Will Schafer gave the Mavs a 6-0 lead and they extended that to 13-0 when senior running back Kela Marshall caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from senior Drew Tingstad.

Tingstad connected with senior tight end Zach Plummer for two touchdowns in the second quarter. The first, an 8 yarder, gave the Mavericks a 20-0 lead. The second, which came as time expired in the first half gave Meadowdale a 27-7 lead at the break.

Tingstad was at the top of his game in the first half, completing 13 of 16 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. He completed his final 10 passes of the half.

“Him and I met every lunch this week and just watched film and figured out where we wanted to attack them,” Leonard said. “He was really, really good tonight at making good decisions. There was only like two times tonight where I questioned his decision making.”

Tingstad finished the game 19-for-25 for 264 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The Seahawks charged back in the second half. They outscored the Mavericks 22-7 after the break and pulled to within five points late in the fourth quarter, but their final drive stalled and the Mavericks were able to run the clock out.

Peninsula had just 97 yards at halftime, 60 of which came on two plays.

“When you’re going to the semifinals it’s not a one-sided effort,” Tingstad said. “Our defense played great tonight. We love those guys so much. That last play, it was very exciting to watch.”