The coach estimates he’s been involved in over 500 football games stretching back to his playing days in Bremerton.

Good person, good student, good football player.

Those are the priorities Marty Osborn tried to instill during his 26 seasons as football coach at Kentridge High School.

And one of the many reasons he will be missed after stepping down this week.

“Marty was an outstanding football coach and an even better person,” Kent School District athletic director Dave Lutes said.

“His focus has always been the importance of athletics in developing fine citizens, and he has never wavered from that focus,” said Eric Anderson, the Kentridge AD, adding there is no current timeline for naming a successor.

Osborn, who was coach at Mount Rainier for four years before taking the Kentridge job, said he told his superiors at the end of the 2015 season that he would step down if the Chargers did not see success in 2016. They went 0-10 after finishing 3-7 in 2015 and 1-9 in 2014.

Kentridge, once an annual playoff contender, has not enjoyed a winning season since 2009 (6-4) and last won a division title in 2002 (SPSL 4A North at 8-0), when they reached the state quarterfinals. He leaves with a 138-123 record at Kentridge, 156-135 overall.

“It is time for me to step aside and support a new leader of our program,” Osborn said in a letter announcing his resignation. “This is a difficult decision because I truly love my job and have enjoyed the experience.”

He went on to thank multiple family members, including his parents, wife and four daughters, noting he has been involved in over 500 football games as a player (at Bremerton High School, Olympic Community College and Central Washington University) and coach.

Osborn also credited numerous current and former educators, administrators and assistant coaches for their contributions, support and loyalty — especially during the program’s recent struggles.

“Collectively, a high school coach could not have a better advisory and support group,” he said.

Osborn said he would love to continue as an assistant coach, but that would be a decision made by his successor.

“I want what is best for the program and the football players at Kentridge, he said.