The Marauders make easy work of Kennedy Catholic in a Class 4A state preliminary round game, 51-6.

Mariner High’s football team boarded school buses on a rainy Saturday morning and started reminiscing about their childhood as they took their seats.

The 33-mile trip to Highline Memorial Stadium for its Class 4A state preliminary-round game against Kennedy Catholic (7-3) only intensified anticipation. It’s been four years since the seniors won a Little League championship on the same complex in the same wet weather.

“Let’s do it again; let’s go all out!” running back Anthany Smith told his team.

It took only six minutes for Mariner (7-3) to feel like those joyful kids again. A punt return, safety, fumble recovery and run all brought easy touchdowns to put the Marauders up 23-0 with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

The game ended in a 51-6 win to advance Mariner to the opening round of the state tournament for the first time since 2007.

“We thought it was going to be a lot harder than that,” said Darius Brown, a senior running back who scored on a 60-yard touchdown run to cap Mariner’s scoring with 11 minutes left in the third.

“Once we got that safety, it picked everything up,” he continued. “We had to keep our heads, though, and not let them come back because we were so excited … it was a flashback.”

Kennedy Catholic senior Ben Gaoteote is one of the top passers in the state, but he opened the game with a fumble that Mariner senior Cayden Herbert recovered on the Lancers’ 20-yard line.

Marauders senior Windy “Bubba” Isaia scored the ensuing touchdown on a 3-yard run.

Later, Gaoteote fumbled the ball again and it was recovered by Zeb Carrow in the end zone for a score. Isaia sacked Gaoteote for a safety and Smith returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown to finish the wildest six minutes in either team’s season.

With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross threw his clipboard down. His team trailed 44-0 at halftime.

“When the scoreboard is running like that you can’t look,” Cross said of the mercy-rule running clock in the second half. “We’ve got to take this and grow from it … the playoffs in 4A, it’s no joke. Mariner is a good football team, and they’re a program on the rise.”

Mariner will play Woodinville in its state opener.