LACEY — The first half didn’t start with much promise for second-ranked Eastside Catholic.

Neither did the biggest momentum-turning play for the Crusaders.

Junior Malik Putney decided to try his luck fielding a squib kickoff, and he turned doubt into touchdown gold.

Putney scooped up the ball for a 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown midway through the third quarter as the two-time defending Class 3A state champions subdue sixth-ranked Timberline 39-21 in the first round of the state playoffs Friday night at South Sound Stadium.

Putney’s score gave Eastside Catholic a 37-21 cushion after it had trailed 13-7 in the second quarter.

“We’ve been there before, so we know what’s expected of us,” said Putney. “We just go out there and play hard and play smart.

“The ball came down the middle (on the kickoff), so me and Chris Lefau were back there and we had a little miscommunication. I just told Chris, I’ll grab it and I got the ball and it was return right. Chris made a key block to open up the gaps.”

Eastside Catholic (10-1) plays host to the winner of the Saturday matchup between Lakes and Southridge in the quarterfinals on either Nov. 18 or 19. The Crusaders moved one step closer to a fifth consecutive appearance in the 3A state title game and a third crown in a row.

“This was a tough ballgame for us, because we’re not familiar with Timberline at all and they’re not familiar with us,” EC coach Jeremy Thielbahr said. “They came out and played great. Hats off to them. That was a good, solid win on the road for us.”

Tyler Folkes sprinted through the middle for a 13-yard touchdown run just 1:05 into the second half to give the Crusaders the lead at 28-21. The Folkes touchdown was set up by a 49-yard reverse pass from Hunter Bryant to Gee Scott down the right sideline.

The lead grew to 30-21 when Timberline punter Michael Barnes couldn’t corral an errant snap and was forced to throw the ball out the back of the end zone at 6:27 of the third quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, EC’s Putney wove his way to the 67-yard score to hike the Crusaders’ advantage to 37-21 just 14 seconds after the safety.

“It was a hard squib (kick) and it bounced and the whole game they were kicking it away from me,” Putney said. “I just thought when it came down the middle, I thought it was my opportunity to get the ball and make a play for my team.”

Eastside Catholic added another safety for a 39-21 lead when Timberline (8-3) quarterback Trenton Horn was called for intentional grounding from his own end zone with 5:37 left.

Folkes finished with 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 carries for the Crusaders.