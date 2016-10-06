Despite only the partial use of his right arm, the quarterback and linebacker has team in position to end long playoff drought.

Keauntea Bankhead remembers the first time he saw Alton Hammond on the football field.

The future Lynnwood football coach saw his future starting quarterback when he was an eighth grader at Alderwood Middle School. Bankhead went to talk to Hammond after a game and it wasn’t until then that he saw the player holding his right arm close to his body. Hammond reached out with that right hand to introduce himself to Bankhead.

Hammond explained that he has cerebral palsy, which limits the mobility and development of his right arm.

Hammond and Bankhead haven’t discussed Hammond’s right arm much since then. But to this day, Bankhead continues to be impressed and inspired by his senior quarterback, linebacker and captain.

“I’ve been motivated by him for 4½ years — since I met him,” Bankhead said. “I went to shake his hand and he puts that arm out. It kind of tripped me out. I was like, ‘Man, he’s doing this, pretty much, with one arm.’ It was amazing to watch. Just being around somebody of his caliber and seeing what he’s overcoming every day. It’s definitely something that I’ll remember my whole life.”

Hammond’s condition doesn’t bring any additional pain, but it limits some movements so he doesn’t have a full range of motion with his right arm. While Hammond isn’t quick to discuss his situation, he immediately makes it clear that his diagnosis was never going to stop him.

“I just like to work hard in everything I do,” Hammond said. “I don’t let it hold me back at all. I don’t want people to say that I’m different because of it. I just want people to look at me the same as them because I’ve been working just as hard as them, if not harder.”

The left-handed senior has thrown eight touchdown passes and ran for seven more to help Lynnwood start the season 4-1 and position itself toward the top of the perennially competitive WesCo 3A South. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Hammond is also a force at linebacker for the Royals, who are trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 1995.

Bankhead said that Hammond’s work ethic provides a great example to the younger Royals, and the third-year coach does not hide the fact that he is galvanized every time he looks at No. 5.

“I think that’s helped me out a lot as a coach, too, just watching him and seeing how he works and operates with his disability,” Bankhead said. “I think he just has great heart and I love him. I couldn’t be more proud of anybody else. He definitely sets the tone, as far as overcoming something. I think every day he wakes up and it’s motivation for him to keep going.”

Kelly Dougan, who coaches Lynnwood’s WesCo 3A South rival Mountlake Terrace, has coached against Hammond in youth leagues since he was in elementary school. Dougan said that unless you’re really paying attention, you’d never notice anything different about Hammond on the field.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s physical and he can run,” Dougan said. “That’s his No. 1 asset: his running. And then he’s got a cannon. Overall, he’s pretty terrifying as an opposing quarterback.”

Marysville-Pilchuck coach Brandon Carson saw what Hammond could do firsthand in a Week 2 matchup with the Royals. Hammond accounted for four touchdowns in a 35-10 Lynnwood victory.

Carson had no idea about Hammond’s diagnosis. When he was informed of it, he was even more impressed with his opponent from Lynn­wood.

“It just goes to show you what type of athlete he is,” Carson said. “He’s able to play at the level he’s playing at with that condition. It doesn’t even faze him. I admire him a lot for playing through that and at the level he’s at. He’s a special athlete.”

So far Hammond hasn’t gotten an official offer to play football in college. But Bankhead said he’s talked to some schools and is hopeful that his senior will be able to continue his career at the next level.

Hammond is just worried about his final season at Lynnwood. The Royals (4-1 overall, 2-1 league) are looking to bounce back after a 21-18 loss to Edmonds-Woodway with another key league game against Meadowdale (4-1, 3-0) this week.

Hammond and the long-suffering Royals, who won just 13 games total from 2000 to 2013, still have just one goal in mind.

“Make it to the playoffs,” Hammond said. “We’ve been working for it, some of us since working out the spring of our eighth-grade year. That’s what we’ve been working toward for the last four years.”