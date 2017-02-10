Follow along live as top-ranked Blanchet puts its undefeated (21-0) record on the line in the Metro League title game against West Seattle (16-4).

Top-ranked Blanchet puts its undefeated (21-0) record on the line in the Metro League title game against West Seattle (16-4) on Friday night at Chief Sealth High School.

It’s a rematch of last year’s title game, won by the Braves 67-64. It’s West Seattle’s third straight Metro title game appearance. The Wildcats won it in 2015.

Follow along as we bring you live updates from the title game.