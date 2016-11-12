Abby Russell (200 IM) and Belle Wong (diving) win individual titles to help the Patriots to a threepeat.

The Class 2A state swimming and diving trophy is going to a familiar home.

For the third consecutive season, Liberty won the team title at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way on Saturday.

Liberty’s Abby Russell edged Pullman standout Taylor McCoy to win the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.90. The Patriots’ score was also bolstered by Belle Wong, who won the diving competition with 338.80 points.

McCoy rebounded with a victory in the 100 backstroke. McCoy, who will swim at Washington State next year, finished her high-school career with seven individual state titles in eight events.

North Kitsap freshman Eleanor Beers earned the Class 2A Swimmer of the Meet award after she won the 50 and 100 freestyle races and anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for the Vikings — both of which finished first. Beers helped North Kitsap to a fourth-place finish — the first trophy for the Vikings’ girls swimming program.