Liberty (9-0) plays host to Steilacoom on Nov. 11 or Nov. 12 in the first round of the state playoffs.

Noah Wright’s palms went sweaty. His pulse raced.

But the punter for the 10th-ranked Liberty of Issaquah football team knew he must come through.

Faced with a fourth-and-eight situation almost three minutes into the third quarter and his team clinging to a three-point lead, Wright delivered on a fake-punt pass and the defense did the rest as Liberty turned back Blaine 27-24 Friday night in a Class 2A winner-to-state, loser-out playoff game at Liberty High School.

“My heart was definitely beating 100 miles per hour,” said Wright, a 5-foot-8, 145-pound junior. “That play is kind of iffy during practices. I’m not the best with my arm. My feet are my best asset and my hand-eye coordination is not the best.

“They called the fake punt, and I knew we needed to convert it. Knowing I started that off so we could score, my head’s in the clouds right now.”

Liberty used Wright’s fake punt to take a 27-17 lead. Cameron Spaeth scored his second touchdown run of the game — this time a 3-yarder — with 8:07 left in the third quarter … just two plays after the 32-yard rollout pass from Wright to Spaeth set the Pats up on the Blaine 7.

“We practice that (fake-punt) play every day in practice,” Spaeth said. “Coach (Steve Valach) came up to me before the game and said, ‘If we get a fourth-and-five, or something short, we’re running it.’

“Noah, I’ve got my faith in him. He’s the hardest worker, hardest player. He gets the job done.”

The Borderites (6-4) took just four plays to cut the lead to 27-24 as leading rusher Riley Fritsch, who finished with 117 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, scored on a 4-yarder with 6:33 left in the third quarter. Fritsch set up the short drive with a 50-yard kickoff return.

Down the stretch, though, the Liberty defense turned up the juice and made key stops. The Patriots stuffed the Borderites twice on fourth-and-short, turning them back to end the third quarter and early in the fourth and then on fourth-and-11 with 6:45 to play.

“We took a no-fear mentality,” Wright said. “We just put our body on the line, just every play as if it were our last. All the underclassmen were fighting for our seniors and another week to just get our boys out here.

“We wanted to get another week.”

Pats quarterback Austin Regis completed 7 of 13 passes for 167 yards and one TD and one interception.

“We knew that (Blaine) was battle-tested,” Valach said. “We beat a good football team. That’s a great accomplishment.”