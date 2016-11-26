The undefeated Patriots jumped out to an early lead on the Bulldogs and held on for a spot at Gridiron Classic.

YAKIMA — Liberty jumped to a 21-0 first-half lead and held on to beat Ellensburg 35-26 in a Class 2A state semifinal football game at Zaepfel Stadium.

The Patriots (12-0) used two big plays to fuel the early lead. Cameron Spaeth broke a 75-yard TD run on the Patriots’ second possession. After a 5-yard score by Jacob Thoresen, Khalil Manning picked up an Ellensburg fumble and raced 34 yards to the end zone. Holden Kooiker’s third PAT made it 21-0 with 10:37 to play in the second quarter.

Ellensburg got on the board with a 5-yard TD toss from Bryce Helgeson to Major Moffett with 3:42 left in the half, but the Pats drove 63 yards to answer on an Austin Regis keeper from inside the 1.

The Patriots recovered a pooch kick to start the second half and QB Austin Regis scored on a 7-yard run on the next play. The PAT made it 28-7. Ellesburg (11-2), which had won 11 in a row, dominated the second half but were hurt by three more turnovers.

Liberty will play Archbishop Murphy (12-0) in the state title game in the Tacoma Dome on Saturday at 1 p.m.