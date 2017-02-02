Walt Milroy coached the Rams for 21 seasons, leading the program to two Metro League titles and the 1969 state championship.

Ingraham will honor long-time coach Walt Milroy by renaming its school basketball court after him. The dedication for “Walt Milroy Court” is Friday when IHS hosts Ballard. The game is set for 8 p.m. and the ceremony should begin at 7:30 p.m.

Milroy, who’s 97 and lives in Shoreline, is expected to attend.

“He still mows his own lawn for crying out loud,” said Jim Coshow, a member of Northwest Basketball Legends who helped spearhead the dedication.

Milroy, who was a three-sport athlete at Roosevelt, coached the Ingraham boys basketball team for 21 seasons. He compiled a 278-153 all-time record with the Rams and retired from the profession in 1990.

Ingraham was undefeated in its run to the state championship in 1969, which marked Milroy’s 10th season with the program. Washington state Governor Jay Inslee was a star player on a team that scored a season-high 115 points in one win despite games being 32-minutes long.

Inslee had his No. 35 jersey retired by the school in 2013.

“I think winning was more of a relief than a pleasure,” Milroy once said of the undefeated season. “It was a mission all year. It was hell.”

This isn’t the first time Milroy has been honored for his coaching achievements. Ingraham enshrined him on its wall of recognition. Milroy, a former Navy chief specialist, was also inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996 and Roosevelt’s Hall of Fame.

As an athlete, Milroy was a 1938 all-city first baseman and played baseball at the University of Washington.

