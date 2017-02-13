Elena Fowler is a two-time defending champion on vault and narrowly missed an all-around title for the Cougars last season, but said a team title is what really counts.

Gymnastics does not track assists as a stat. If it did, Elena Fowler likely would be the career leader at Holy Names.

“Elena is the most selfless gymnast I’ve coached,” sixth-year coach Donny Gallegos said of his team captain, the lone senior on his roster. “She’s always thinking about her team and teammates first. In and out of the gym, her dedication and her fierce work ethic inspire everyone around her.”

At the state meet that begins Thursday at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, Fowler has a shot at winning a third straight Class 3A/2A vault championship, and she is a strong contender to win the all-around title, which last year eluded her by an infinitesimal 0.05 of a point.

State gymnastics When: Thursday: 3A/2A team and all-around finals, 4:30 p.m. (individuals at 12:15 p.m.). Friday: 3A/2A individual finals, 11 a.m.; 4A team and all-around finals, 6:15 p.m. (individuals at 2:15 p.m.). Saturday: 4A individual finals, 11 a.m. Where: Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall. Follow along: @wiaawa on Twitter. Top story lines: Can Woodinville (4A) and Kamiakin (3A/2A) win their fourth straight titles? Woodinville, which once before has won four straight Class 4A crowns (2007-10), looks like a shoo-in. The Falcons set a state-meet record last year with a score of 187.375 and lost only one key performer to graduation. At Saturday’s district meet, Woodinville won with 183.0 as seniors Alli McManus and Paige Hirata and junior Kylie Mosset finished 1-2-3 in all-around. “They kind of trade who’s on top,” coach Kathie Koch said. ... The Class 4A field jumps from four to eight teams for the first time, expanding the meet to three days. Four berths were granted to the West Central District (involving mostly NPSL schools) while the SeaKing District (KingCo), which has produced 11 of the last 14 state champions, was given two. Newport coach Stephanie Ponich, whose team finished third with a 167.25, better than any District 3 qualifier, is OK with that. “In previous years all we’ve had is one or two switch allocations, so at least they’re giving us two allocations every year. A little more consistency is nice. And you have different judges at different meets, so you really can’t compare equally.” Top all-around gymnasts: Sydney Griswold, Sammamish (37.925 at district); Alli McManus, Woodinville (37.875); Zella Conley, Mead (37.675); Elena Fowler, Holy Names (37.65); Audrey Arnold, Lake Washington (37.6); Naleia Gomes, Mount Rainier (37.35); Paige Hirata, Woodinville (37.35); Kylie Mosset, Woodinville (37.275); Brooklyn Tarr, Shadle Park (37.275); Jessica Harpel, Ferris (37.1); Kaysa Lundberg, Holy Names (37.025); Karissa Saelee, Mount Rainier (37.025); Erin Clayton, Bothell (36.775). Favorites: 4A: Woodinville (183.0 at district) looks unbeatable, with Bothell (173.8) and University of Spokane Valley (173.25) likely to battle for second. 3A/2A: Holy Names, aiming for its first state title after finishing second last year, topped three-time champion Kamiakin head-to-head (178.0-175.95) at district. Last: Mount Rainier coach Ali Kestle, whose junior-freshman duo of Naleia Gomes and Karissa Saelee finished one-two in the all-around at the West Central District meet, is recovering from a serious concussion suffered during a car wreck Feb. 3. She made it to the district meet and hopes to be at state. “I would hate to miss it,” she said. Terry Wood

Mere afterthoughts, Fowler says. What matters is winning as a team — and if the Cougars pull off a win Thursday against three-time Class 3A/2A champion Kamiakin, as they did at their district meet Saturday, they would claim the first state gymnastics title in school history.

Now that’s worth talking about,

“I think of high-school gymnastics as college gymnastics for injured club gymnasts,” Fowler said with a laugh. “College is about being a team, cheering loudly, doing fun dances on the floor. High school should be like that, too.

“You’re not there just to train for yourself. You’re not out to beat your teammates. You are there for the team. We didn’t want to qualify for state by ourselves as individuals. We know how hard our teammates have been working, so we want them to go, too.”

When Fowler made varsity as a freshman, she was the only ninth-grader to do so. After years of individualized club training, high school provided a crash course in the all-for-one mindset of team gymnastics.

“My goals in gymnastics have evolved a lot in four years,” said Fowler, who won the Metro League all-around title all four years. “I realize you don’t learn anything by just being good or talented. You learn by working hard and supporting your teammates and learning to work in a group setting. That for me has been the most important part of this whole experience.”

Holy Names finished second to Kamiakin by 6.25 points last year. Five seniors, the veterans who had modeled the team-first mindset during Fowler’s early years, and many of them her closest friends, graduated. Even before they did, Fowler adopted a leadership role without being asked.

“I had such a great experience as a freshman,” she said. “I was taught by my teammates that this is what you need to do. Now I don’t think about going up and talking to my teammates. That’s just something I have to do. That’s what you do as a team.”

Fowler’s mother, Sharon, saw signs of mentoring skills early in Elena’s life.

“When she was young, she would organize gymnastics ‘classes’ in our basement with her neighborhood friends,” Sharon said. “She even used our couch as a makeshift vault and asked if there were a way to raise the ceiling in our basement so we could install bars. Elena would make checklists of different skills for each of her friends and give them little notes on what they should work on. She was a good coach.”

This year’s Holy Names’ varsity roster is roughly half freshmen, and sensing a lack of cohesion, Fowler on her own called a team meeting.

“It was day of senior night, and I basically talked for 20 minutes and said, ‘OK, I believe that we can win state. But we need to want it and we need to work for it.

“I think since then, everybody has been louder, everybody has been more motivated at practice,” Fowler said. “It’s not anything that I said. It’s just they needed to hear it all together and think about the end goal, that all this work leads to something.”

Freshman Cait McNeill, a friend of Fowler’s through gymnastics prior to high school, said Fowler sets a high bar.

“In JO (Junior Olympics) she worked her butt off all the time,” McNeill said. “When she hurt her elbow (an eighth-grade injury) she still worked all the way all the time. Sometimes when I wasn’t that confident in myself I would look at how she does things and know that if she can work that hard, I can. She keeps our team really positive and really organized.”