A technical for having six players on the court with five seconds remaining kept the Eagles from trying to get the tying (or winning) shot against Richland, which advances to the semifinals.

TACOMA — Federal Way had two plays drawn up with two options each as the Eagles looked to get a game-tying — or winning — basket trailing by two with five seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they never got the chance to run either play.

Coming out of a timeout, six Federal Way players walked on to the court. The officials called a technical foul, and No. 11 Richland converted two free throws to clinch a 61-57 victory over the two-time defending Class 4A state champs in a quarterfinals game at the Tacoma Dome Thursday morning.

“It was just miscommunication,” Federal Way coach Jerome Collins said. “It was loud, hard to hear. … Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to see the end result.”

The late miscue capped a thrilling conclusion that saw the two teams exchanging leads in the final minutes. Federal Way’s Etan Collins tied the game with a low-post basket with 1:58 to go, before Richland’s 7-foot-3 center Riley Sorn retook the lead for the Bombers.

Marcus Stephens again tied the game at 57 with 1:28 left and the score remained that way until Cody Sanderson drove for a layin to give Richland a 59-57 lead with 5.7 seconds remaining.

Then both teams called timeouts.

“We called timeout to just check personnel and make sure we were squared away,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said. “We just wanted to make sure we were matched up on the perimeter. We looked out there and — it’s hard to guard six guys.”

Sorn finished with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds for Richland (21-5), which move on to face No. 1 Union (20-4) in a Class 4A state semifinal at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Sorn also tied the 4A state record for blocks in a game with eight.

“We knew Riley could take care of the rim for us and he did a great job of that,” Streufert added. “ … I thought he was really, really steady defensively. The difference in the game really.”

Sorn, whose father is 6-foot-6 and his mother 6-2, said that playing in Wednesday’s state opener against Davis helped the Bombers get used to the feel of the Tacoma Dome. After the win, Richland immediately turned its focus to the two-time defending state champion.

“Going into it, in practice we were like, ‘Hey, they’re beatable,’” Sorn said. “’We can beat them if we run our offense and do everything we should we can get them.’ That’s what we did.”

Garrett Streufert scored 15 points and Tyler Kurtz added 11 for a Richland team that is finally going to get a game after 9 a.m. at the Tacoma Dome.

“Playing at 9 a.m. twice in a row is (new),” Earl Streufert said. “The goal today was to play at 3:45 (Friday) and sleep in a little bit.”

Stephens had a team-high 14 points for Federal Way (24-3). Etan Collins scored 12 points and Malcolm Cola netted seven, with each post added eight rebounds apiece for the Eagles. Federal Way faces Kennedy Catholic in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.

“First of all, it hurts. I’m hurting,” Jerome Collins said. “… Our guys know what it’s like to be on the winning side of things. It’s a different feeling altogether. But life goes on.

“It’s a tough thing to threepeat. We know how tough it is (to win one).”