The Lions, who set a district record in the medley relay, are going after their third straight state title next weekend.

The threepeat is in play.

With its 200-yard medley relay team setting a district record in the first event of Saturday’s Class 3A SeaKing District meet at Mercer Island’s Mary Wayte Pool, two-time state swimming champion Lakeside showed it’s on track to contend for a third straight title at next week’s state meet in Federal Way.

“That would be wonderful,” first-year coach Susan Mayfield said. “We’re looking to have a great week of training and doing our best on Friday.”

Lakeside topped the 17-team field with 214 points. Bellevue, with three individual victories and a win in the 400 freestyle relay, placed second with 208.

The meet featured three two-event champions. Seattle Prep senior Cameron Smith, a three-time state champion in the 500 free, won that event and the 200 free. Franklin sophomore Mandolin Nguyen won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, setting a personal best in the 200 IM at 2 minutes 7.76 seconds.

Bellevue freshman Janelle Rudolph took first in the 50 free and tied a 15-year-old district record in the 100 backstroke by winning in 56.78. She also anchored the 400 free relay squad that set a district record (3:35.51).

“She’s just a good all-around athlete,” Bellevue coach Ashley McAllister said.

Smith, who also won last year’s state crown in the 200 free, said her times Saturday (5:05.62 in the 500; 1:54.58 in the 200) “were reassuring. They gave me a nice confidence boost. I felt strong, and I feel like I’m ready for the next race.”

Smith, who said she plans to sign a letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Arizona State, believes her endurance has strengthened throughout her career.

“With my training background, I know no matter what I won’t die at the end of a race,” she said. “I love being able to go out fast and not have to worry about dying off at the end of a long race. I’ve put in the work in practice (she estimates she swims 6,000 to 8,000 yards at daily club practices in addition to workouts at Seattle Prep), and that’s not something I have to worry about.”

Like Smith, Franklin’s Nguyen was not swimming full-bore at the district meet with state a week away.

“I’ll be tapered and well-rested next week,” she said. “I’ll be going for my best times.”

Nguyen won the 100 breast at state last year as a freshman and was second in 100 fly. Her brother, Dean, won the 100 and 200 free at the boys state meet last winter and will swim for Navy next year.

“It’s really cool to represent my school, to show what a Quaker is,” Nguyen said, noting that Franklin sometimes struggles with its public image. She smiled and raised her arms over her head. “This is who we are. Yeah!”