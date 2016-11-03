The Lions, with just 19 players, won three games in nine days to make Class 3A state preliminary round.

Usually postseason play is about the winners. Lakeside’s story is about a team struggling to win.

The Lions have won only three football games this season. The third on Saturday was the most significant, placing Lakeside in the Class 3A state preliminary round.

With a 3-6 record, Lakeside joins Metro League foe Bishop Blanchet (2-7), Evergreen (2-7), Mercer Island (4-5) and Puyallup (4-5) as big-school programs with losing records vying for state berths. The latter is competing in the Class 4A bracket.

“This is surreal,” said Jack Dickinson, a 5-foot-11 freshman quarterback. “Nobody thought we’d be here. This group of guys are relentless. There were outside people that told us how we don’t play well, but we rallied around each other every week.”

Lakeside had to play three games in nine days to advance. After a 42-3 loss to O’Dea on Oct. 21, Lakeside had a mini playoff to break a league tie Oct. 27 then a loser-out game against Nathan Hale on Saturday to determine a berth into the round of 32.

The Lions defeated the Raiders 35-21. Dickinson opened the game with an 80-yard scoring drive off two passes. He finished the tense matchup completing 19 of 32 passes for a school-record 411 yards and five touchdowns.

Most of the work came from yards after the catch by seniors Zander Bailey (153, three touchdowns) and Bennett Dondoyano (school-record 231, two touchdowns).

The trio is a big reason Lakeside was able to survive a season that some questioned whether should happen. The Lions played with 19 players this season, 12 of them seniors.

“Lakeside is a small school and never had a lot of kids play,” said coach Casey Selfridge of the private school located in north Seattle.

The tuition base is $32,000, and athletic director Chris Hartley said 80 percent of the student body plays at least one sport.

“Never in the minds of the coaching staff or kids were we not going to have a team this year,” said Selfridge, who forfeited one game this season. “It’s a low-turnout thing and a couple of guys got really banged up. Like, when we didn’t play Eastside (Catholic), it was because we didn’t have enough guys to do it. It wasn’t a choice of, ‘Oh, they’re bigger, faster and stronger than us.’ These kids have played against that their entire four years.”

Lakeside had only 27 players to begin the season. Selfridge said the team doesn’t practice in pads to keep players fresh.

Lakeside lost its six games by an average of 18.3 points. It hasn’t reached the opening round of state since 1987 and is 0-3 in the tournament.

The Lions play Meadowdale (8-2) on Saturday at Edmonds Stadium. Selfridge, a science teacher at MHS, has entertained light ribbing from his students.

“This summer we knew it was going to be tough,” said Bailey, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound two-way player. “We pushed ourselves to be as conditioned as possible and be as ready as possible for every play, because most of us don’t come out during the game. Honestly, it’s just a ton of fun. I’m playing with my best friends every game.”