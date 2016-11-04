The Lancers score the only touchdown of the second half to eliminate the Warriors 21-14.

EDMONDS — The Lakes football team is heading back to the state tournament. But the Lancers’ latest victory was a grind.

For the second consecutive season, Lakes is in the bracket after a hard-fought 21-14 victory over Edmonds-Woodway Friday night in a Class 3A state preliminary-round game at Edmonds Stadium.

Lakes (6-4), which lost to Eastside Catholic in the Class 3A state semifinals last season, advances to play the winner of Saturday night’s game between Southridge and Juanita.

“Edmonds-Woodway has a really strong, physical running game, and we had to hold on tight,” said Lakes coach Dave Miller. “Our kids showed a lot of heart just hanging in there and getting some fourth-down stops. … We found a way to win.”

After a 14-14 tie at halftime, the lone score of the second half came on a 46-yard touchdown run by starting quarterback Cody Roe — who came out of the game in the second quarter in favor of Jaylen Antoine. Roe returned late in the contest and ran for the score with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left.

Roe finished with 77 yards rushing on 11 carries, while going 1 of 5 through the air for 8 yards. Antoine, who led an 81-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter to get the tying score before halftime, was 9 of 16 for 130 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

“(Antoine’s) been out for a while,” Miller said. “He’s our thrower, so we kind of loosened him up with some throwing in the first half. Cody’s more of an athlete, so those two are our 1-2 punch. I’m just proud of our kids for fighting and fighting and finding a way to win.”

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore running back Cappassio Cherry finished the game with 34 carries for 176 yards and got the Warriors on the scoreboard with a 1-yard run early in the first quarter. Cherry added a 49-yard score on a fourth-and-two play in the second quarter to counter Lakes’ first touchdown.

But that was the end of the scoring for Edmonds-Woodway (6-4), which finished the season second in the Wesco 3A South.

“We didn’t have any tempo,” Edmonds-Woodway coach John Gradwohl said. “We’d have one or two good plays and then one or two bad plays. We never got a rhythm going.”

The Lancers responded to Cherry’s second score with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Antoine to Che’ Rogers before the half and Roe’s touchdown run.

“It’s do or die. It’s survive and advance,” Miller said. “ … We’ve got a few of those guys (who were on the team last year). But there’s a lot of new guys and this was their first taste of playoff intensity, and I think they came out and got better as the game went on.”