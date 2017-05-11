Connor Omstead gives up just one run for the Vikings, who clinch a spot in the Class 4A state baseball tournament.

Memorial Day weekend could be a pretty big one for Josh White.

The first-year Lake Stevens baseball coach and his squad are hoping to be playing for a Class 4A state title at Safeco Field on May 27 — which also happens to be the due date of his wife, Marita White.

White and the Vikings got one step closer to a big weekend Thursday night. Lake Stevens defeated No. 5 Glacier Peak 7-3 in the Northwest District title game at Meridian Field in Shoreline, giving the Vikings, the No. 5 seed in the district tournament, a state berth.

“We really didn’t consider ourselves an underdog,” White said. “We knew that we were better than we had played during the year. The whole philosophy coming into this is it’s a new season. Everybody was 0-0. We’re just taking it one game at a time.”

The Vikings’ big inning came in the second when Lake Stevens (14-9) scored four runs on four hits and a pair of errors by Glacier Peak (14-7). In the third, the Vikings — who had hits by seven different players — added two more runs on a balk and an error to open up a 7-0 lead over the Grizzlies.

Glacier Peak made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh, with four consecutive base hits to start the final inning that scored two runs — including an RBI triple by Brandon West.

But Vikings reliever Quinlan Hayes, with the bases loaded and nobody out, struck out two batters and got a ground out to end the threat and clinch the title.

“We’ve made it interesting the last couple (games),” White said. “ … But these guys have come through for us.”

Senior pitcher Connor Olmstead led the way for the Vikings on the mound, allowing just one run and striking out five in six innings. Olmstead reached his pitch limit on his final pitch of the bottom of the sixth inning.

Glacier Peak coach Bob Blair said Olmstead is “one of top two pitchers in this league.”

“He’s a quality, quality pitcher,” Blair said. “That kid’s money.”

Glacier Peak had 14 hits to the Vikings’ seven, but five errors also hurt the Grizzlies, who will face Jackson at 10 a.m. Saturday at Meridian Field for the district’s second and final state berth.

“We doubled their hits — we just didn’t get them in the right place. And when they got their hits we gave them extra opportunities that we should have never given,” Blair said. “ … But you’ve got to credit them. They came to play and they took advantage of those opportunities.”

White is in his first year at the helm for the Vikings, replacing longtime Lake Stevens coach Rodger Anderson, who retired last season after 32 years with the Vikings. He’s hoping to keep the Vikings’ 2017 campaign going for as long as possible.

Even if it calls for a busy Memorial Day weekend.

“Rodger Anderson was my mentor since I played for him,” White said. “And taking over this year, just being able to keep the tradition of Lake Stevens baseball going and make him proud is my goal.”