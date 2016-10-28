After catching five touchdowns a week ago in a victory over Cascade, Rasmussen caught four more for the No. 6-ranked Vikings, who routed No. 10 ranked Monroe 42-3 to clinch their fourth consecutive Wesco 4A championship.

LAKE STEVENS – Lake Stevens senior wide receiver Jake Rasmussen picked a good time to start playing his best football.

After catching five touchdowns a week ago in a victory over Cascade, Rasmussen caught four more for the No. 4-ranked Vikings, who routed No. 7-ranked Monroe 42-3 on Friday at Lake Stevens High School to clinch their fourth consecutive Wesco 4A championship.

“Jake’s a senior captain who is realizing his career is starting to wind down,” Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri said. “He’s having so much fun right now that he doesn’t want to quit playing. ”

Before Rasmussen did most of his damage, the stage belonged to senior running back Blake May, who caught a 17-yard pass and rushed for a 45-yard touchdown on the Vikings’ first possession of the game. May rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries in the first half.

“I thought it was extremely important (to come out strong),” Tri said. “We’re talking about a team that’s 8-0 in Monroe, but also a team that has struggled to beat us in years. I had a feeling that if we could find a way to get a fast start and get up on them early, that the seed of doubt might creep up in their mind.”

May finished the game with 135 yards on 24 carries.

The Vikings led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, and Rasmussen went to work in the second. He caught touchdowns of 34, 3 and 36 yards in the quarter to give his team a 35-0 lead at halftime.

“It was senior night tonight, and we just had to represent for the community,” Rasmussen said. “I’m just glad that we came out with the ‘W’ tonight.”

Rasmussen added a 14-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter to give his team a 42-0 lead and put the game into a running clock.

“I thought if we took care of the ball and did the stuff we were supposed to do that we had a good shot of winning,” Tri said. “I did not expect it to be a running clock, 42-0 (late in the third quarter).”

All four of Rasmussen’s touchdowns came from junior quarterback Conor Bardue, who has 38 touchdown passes and just four interceptions this season. It’s Bardue’s first season starting for the Vikings after playing behind Jacob Eason, who is the starting quarterback for Georgia, the past two seasons.

“I expected him to have a very successful season for us,” Tri said of Bardue. “I expected him to throw 30-plus touchdowns. I expected him to throw for 2,500 to 3,000 yards. I did have those expectations. Did I expect it come by week nine and to do it the way he’s done it, throwing seven, five, four and five? No. Even with Jacob Eason at quarterback, you don’t expect those kind of numbers on a weekly basis.”