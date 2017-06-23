State champ part of alumni of past state track and field award-winners like Lolo Jones (1998, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2003, California), and Robert Griffin III (2007, Texas).

Lake Stevens sophomore Taylor Roe was named Gatorade’s girls track and field Athlete of the Year. The honor recognizes athletic excellence and academic achievement.

Roe won Class 4A state titles in the the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races in May. Her finishes helped the Vikings place eighth as a team.

After the trifecta, Roe was briefly ranked among the nation’s top 50 prep competitors in the mile (No. 10), the 1,600 (No. 32), the 3,200 (No. 38) and the 800 (No. 49).

“Taylor is the class of the state,” Jackson coach Eric Hruschka said in a released statement. “She dominated the state meet winning all three distance races. I cannot remember an athlete ever doing that in the large school classification.”

Roe has maintained a 3.69 GPA and volunteers as a youth track coach. She joins an elite group of Gatorade’s past state track and field award-winners in Lolo Jones (1998, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2003, California), Robert Griffin III (2007, Texas), Grant Fisher (2014 and 2015, Michigan) and Candace Hill (2015, Georgia).

Some of Washington’s past winners were Chinne Okoronkwo (2016 and 2015, Mountlake Terrace), Amy-Eloise Neale (2012 & 2011, Glacier Peak), Andrea Geubelle (2009, Curtis), and Courtney Kirkwood (2008 and 2007, Othello).

A $1,000 grant will be donated to the organization of Roe’s choice in her honor. She’s now a contender for Gatorade’s national athlete award, which will be announced later this month.