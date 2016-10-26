The No. 4 Vikings have won the last three league titles. The seventh-ranked Bearcats are looking to take it from them in this matchup of undefeated teams.

Michael Bumpus likened it to a first date.

He married a Monroe native and in 2012 settled with his family of four in the small town northeast of Seattle. Although he was a business owner with ambitions to coach the local high school’s football team, the community remained skeptical when Bumpus was hired in 2015.

The former Washington State star receiver was the Bearcats’ fourth coach in the previous four years.

“I’m going to try to change that trend a bit,” he said. “The adults is where I felt I had to prove I’m here for a while. Being visible and showing them I’m committed because if you’re not connected to the community and what’s going on around you, especially in a small town like Monroe, it can be tough.”

So far, the only tough time in the two-year union for Bumpus and Monroe was last summer. And that was intentional with grueling offseason training with Bumpus, who’s a personal trainer.

The season has been a whirlwind of excitement landing Monroe in the Wesco 4A championship game Friday. No. 4 Lake Stevens (8-0, 6-0 Wesco) will host seventh-ranked Monroe (8-0, 6-0) for the title at 7 p.m.

The Vikings are seeking their fourth straight conference title. They’ve defeated the Bearcats in four of their past five meetings. Monroe’s sole win was 9-7 in 2012.

Lake Stevens is in its first season post quarterback Jacob Eason, who’s a starter at the University of Georgia. Junior replacement Conor Bardue has led the Vikings through an undefeated season, completing 132 of 178 passes for 2,189 yards with 34 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Monroe, which graduated 25 seniors from a 7-2 team in 2015, will counter with a do-everything senior in Jacob Jerome. The senior accumulated 1,642 rushing yards on 134 carries with 21 touchdowns. As a receiver, he has 18 catches for 250 yards with four touchdowns and on defense he has 32 total tackles.

Under center is quarterback Zach Zimmerman, a 6-foot-1 senior. He’s completed 81 of 128 passes for 1,394 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

“All the names that people see in the box scores and in the newspapers is no accident,” Bumpus said. “These guys are the ones who put in the most work through the offseason.”

Bumpus said the approximate 2,500-seat stadium is packed for every home game and there’s an excitement about where the undefeated season could lead. The Bearcats are 0-5 in the state playoffs, last making it in 1991.

“The second year has just been fun,” Bumpus said. “I feel like the kids trust myself and my staff and they’re playing for each other. We’re a small blue-collar town and our team definitely reflects that.”

In other title games Friday, it’s a clash between undefeated teams when O’Dea (8-0) plays Garfield (8-0) for the Metro championship on Friday at Memorial Stadium at 7:45 p.m. Ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, O’Dea has won 22 league titles in its history. The Bulldogs were 4-4 overall last season and have improved to 8-0 this season under first-year coach Joey Thomas.

Kentwood (6-2, 6-0) can claim the North Puget Sound League Cascade Division title outright with a win against Kentlake (7-1, 5-1) at French Field on Friday at 7 p.m. While the league is in its first year, the Conquerors are vying for their 19th league title and fifth straight.