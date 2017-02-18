Kingston finished second – just 55 hundredths of a second ahead of third-place Steilacoom – in the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, to clinch the team title for the Buccaneers at the Class 2A state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

It’s the first state team title for Kingston, which opened in 2007. Steilacoom was second.

Sophomore Ethan Fox finished second in the 100 breaststroke (59.76), to help Kingston leapfrog Steilacoom going into the 400 freestyle relay. Pullman won the final event decisively with a time of 3:16.63 – ahead of Kingston (3:20.91) and Steilacoom (3:21.46).

Fox won the 200 individual medley (1:54.73) for Kingston and fellow sophomore Timothy Gallagher took the state title in the 100 backstroke (50.74) with a 2A state meet record time. Both athletes also swam on the Buccaneers’ 400 freestyle relay team.

Two-time defending Class 2A champion Anacortes finished third with 193 points, followed by Columbia River (165) and Pullman (154).

Columbia River junior Josh Bottelberghe won the WISCA Swimmer of the Meet award. Bottelberghe set meet records in the 200 freestyle (1:39.87) and 100 breaststroke (55.01).