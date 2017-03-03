The Knights, missing leading scorer Corey Kispert, had made it to the title game the previous four years.

YAKIMA — They had every excuse to feel satisfied.

Just getting to the semifinals of the Class 1A state basketball tournament could have been enough for the King’s Knights, considering they were without star senior Corey Kispert.

But the 43-34 loss to Freeman Friday night at the SunDome stung and the disappointment was clear as somber players filed out of the locker room, knowing their quest for a third straight championship was over.

“It for sure stings,” Chewy Zevenbergen said, “senior year, not getting to the state championship.”

And that disappointment pleased coach Rick Skeen.

“I’m super proud of our kids,” he said. “The adversity they overcame this year. I’m glad they’re disappointed. I’d be disappointed if they felt like we’d done enough. They had one goal and that goal didn’t change.”

The fourth-seeded Knights (22-6) had reached the previous four title games, and played well enough defensively Friday to have a shot at a fifth. But their offense failed them as they made just one of 17 three-point tries and shot 22.9 percent overall.

“I thought defensively they were special tonight,” Skeen said. “They have some dynamic kids on that (Freeman) team and our defense kept us in it.”

The game was payback for the top-ranked Scotties (24-1), who were thumped by King’s 80-39 in last year’s championship game.

“It was motivation,” said Ryan Maine, Freeman’s lone starting senior who carried the load Friday with 20 points. “We’ve wanted to play them forever. We’ve worked to get back to the championship game and finish what we started last year, and we have the chance now.”

The Scotties have won 16 in a row since a late December loss to Northwest Christian School of Cobert. They get another shot at their first championship Saturday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Friday’s late semifinal between No. 2 Lynden Christian (21-5) and No. 3 Zillah (24-1).

King’s plays the loser for third and fifth places Saturday at 1 p.m.

Few thought the Knights would even get this far without Gonzaga-bound Kispert (broken foot), last year’s tournament MVP who was recently named the Class 1A state player of the year. And it wasn’t looking good after the Knights lost in overtime to Lynden Christian in the district semifinals, forcing them to win three loser-out games.

But win they did, right up to the state semifinals. Then Zevenbergen got in early foul trouble Friday and leading scorer Dawson Porcello could not get into any kind of grove, going 1-for-10 on three-pointers. He still wound up with a team-high 11 points. King’s also struggled from the free-throw line making just 11 of 24.

Kispert, who celebrated his 18th birthday Friday with twin sister Casey, said he expects the team to bounce back Saturday.

“Ending on a win, especially for us seniors, is a big thing,” he said.

Notes

• In the Class 2A girls tournament, White River edged Archbishop Murphy 56-53 in a loser-out game. The Hornets will face Wapato in the fourth/sixth-place game at 9:30 a.m.

Kendall Bird had 34 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets (25-3). Megan Dorney had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (19-5).

• In the Class 1A girls tournament, Bellevue Christian (19-7) advanced to the fourth/sixth-place game with a 44-33 win over La Center (23-2). The Vikings will face Lynden Christian at 8 a.m.

Molly VanderBrink had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings.