The Falcons, which went undefeated last season until the playoffs, return 12 starters from a championship team.

It’s hard to imagine the Woodinville High School football team as a bigger, faster, stronger version of its banner 2016 unbeaten KingCo 4A title team.

But it’s possible that compilation of talent exists in 2017.

Starting with talented and improving Falcons wide receiver/free safety Nash Fouch, the fruits of commitment and hard work should be on display to start the season. Woodinville will test that theory as it hosts Northshore rival Bothell in a season opener ripe with KingCo 4A title implications on Friday at Pop Keeney Stadium.

KingCo 4A at a glance Five teams to watch Bothell: Cougars open with league contenders Woodinville, Mount Si, Skyline and Eastlake in the first five weeks. Receiver Da’Vicious Wilson (52 catches, 623 yards, 6 TDs) and quarterback Jacob Sirmon figure to be a lethal combination this fall. Skyline: The Spartans are always one of the teams to beat in KingCo 4A, having won six of the last nine conference/division regular-season titles. Junior quarterback Joe Green takes the reins of the high-powered spread offense. Eastlake: Spence Thompson, a first-team All-KingCo 4A pick at offensive tackle in 2016, will lead the Wolves on both sides of the ball as they hope to build on a 7-4 season. Woodinville: The Falcons appear set for an encore performance with 12 returning starters, including seven on offense, back from the KingCo 4A title team. Mount Si: The Wildcats hope to build on last season’s middling 5-5 campaign with 11 starters returning, seven on offense. The development of junior quarterback Cale Millen, son of UW standout Hugh Millen, could trigger the Wildcats’ rise. Five players to watch Jacob Sirmon QB, 6-5, 225, Sr., Bothell Outlook: The UW commit figures to have the strongest arm around and no doubt is set to build off a strong junior season. He is a four-star recruit by most recruiting sites. Jesiah Irish WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr., Mount Si Outlook: The Wildcats’ blazing speedster, who has been offered by a handful of schools including BYU, had a breakout season as a junior. Despite injury, he caught 28 passes for 694 yards for a league-best 24.8 yards per catch average to go with 10 TDs in KingCo 4A games. Nash Fouch WR/S, 6-3, 190, Sr., Woodinville Outlook: The University of Montana commit as a free safety does it all for the Falcons, also catching passes, returning kickoffs and punts and handling punting chores. Cade Beresford LT, 6-7, 260, Sr., Woodinville Outlook: The son of former Boise State left tackle Harry Beresford started his Woodinville football career as a quarterback, but started to put weight on and moved to the line. He’s on the recruiting radar of Nebraska and many top Pac-12 schools. Matthew Cindric OT/DE, 6-4, 255, Sr., Skyline Outlook: The Spartans’ top player in the trenches earned All-KingCo 4A first-team honors on both sides of the ball as a junior. Cindric, a University of California-Berkeley commit, is considered by some as the state’s top lineman. He will move to tackle on the offensive line this season. Matt Massey

Nash figures to stymie opposing receivers and put KingCo 4A defensive backs on edge. He’s just one of 12 returning starters ready to lead the Falcons in pursuit of a conference repeat, but Fouch is no doubt the team’s key component.

“I chose them to be the champion and shows you what I think of them,” Mount Si Charlie Kinnune said. “(Coach) Wayne (Maxwell) and his staff do a great job, and they’ve got really good players. …

“And, they’ve got an explosive playmaker at wide receiver in the Fouch kid. They’re solid, and they’ve got really good linemen. They’re just a good team, and they’re going to be a good team for a while.”

If Woodinville were an automobile, let’s just say coach Maxwell is excited to lift the hood and show off some major horsepower.

Maxwell’s stable appears full of talent, especially on offense, and the rest of KingCo 4A could be in for another unbeaten showing from the Falcons this fall.

Woodinville went 7-0 in KingCo 4A last season and was 11-0 without many challenges until suffering a season-ending 16-13 loss to Sumner in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Of those 12 starters back, seven are on offense. That returning group includes all but one regular on the offensive line and senior skill-position standouts Fouch, a University of Montana commit at free safety, and Jaden Sheffey at quarterback.

“We’ve got great receivers all around and probably the best receiver in the state (with Fouch),” said left tackle Cade Beresford, a 6-foot-7, 265-pounder expected to make a leap in his second season playing on the offensive line. “We have so much potential right now. I feel like we’re still learning. Our offensive line is definitely one of the biggest in the state, so I’m not worried about that.

“This offseason I think we definitely worked harder than we ever have in the weight room. We were always there and on the field putting in work on our own.”

In conference play, Woodinville yielded a KingCo 4A-best 8.7 points per game while scoring 32.1. The Falcons gave up just 10 touchdowns in league action, with every other team giving up 22 or more TDs.

Woodinville has more firepower than ever on offense, especially with the matchup nightmare in Fouch with his 6-3, 190-pound frame and his 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash.

“One of our main goals all four years I’ve been here is to be the hardest-working team in the state,” said Fouch, who will be following in his father’s and brother Nick’s shoes to become a Montana Grizzly. “And I think that shows. We’ve definitely worked hard in camp and in the offseason. I think we have our priorities set pretty straight.

“Having all those returning starters on offense is going to be huge for us. The chemistry right now on this team is really good. We’ve gotten really close with the younger classes and things have kind of clicked. We have a lot of guys back who are the best at their position in KingCo.”

Fouch, who had 31 catches, 397 yards and five touchdowns in league play, watched and learned as his older brother, Nick, led Woodinville at quarterback until he graduated in 2016. Nick greyshirted at Montana last year.

“For me, he’s just been a huge role model my whole life,” Fouch said of his older brother, whom he’s shot past size-wise. “I’ve always had someone to compare myself to who was always better than me growing up. He was bigger and stronger.

“I always had an image of what I wanted to be, and that was him. Also leadership-wise, I got to see him lead a good team for two years and that helped me and translated to the way I do things.”

Add in Brett Accimus at running back, and the Falcons feel they have talent at all skill positions. Accimus, named All-KingCo 4A first team at outside linebacker in 2016, is a converted receiver.

Nothing will be handed to Woodinville, despite its wealth of talent and experience returning. Kinnune, whose Mount Si team enters its fourth season in KingCo 4A after a stint in KingCo 3A/2A, can attest to the top-to-bottom talent.

“Eastlake and us have battled for that (fourth and) last spot (in the postseason),” Kinnune said. “We knew the league would be like this. We actually had an opportunity to opt down to 3A. My vote was I want to stay 4A. I did it because our last few years in 3A football was not that great. …

“We signed up for this. (KingCo) 4A just offers too many things — great games, great stadiums, packed stadiums, great coaching and great athletes.”