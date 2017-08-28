In his third season playing football, the senior has become a college prospect at quarterback.

Forgive yourself if you don’t know the name Teryn Berry.

The Mustangs signal caller himself isn’t likely to tout his own worth.

Eastern Washington University found that out during an unofficial recruiting visit that Berry took to Cheney.

“Today, when kids are announcing everything on social media, he doesn’t,” Redmond coach Jason Rimkus said. “Eastern actually called after that visit and asked Teryn whether he liked it (his visit) or not, because he hadn’t tweeted or done anything.”

Berry’s response had been of course he’d loved it.

“I’ve just never been a spotlight guy,” Berry said. “Humble over hype. Keep working and don’t worry about what people think.”

What people think is simple when it comes to Berry.

“He has lots of potential,” said former Skyline coach Steve Gervais, who has had the chance to watch Berry’s progression over the past four years while working with him and other Mustangs at the Gridiron Team Camp put on by the Steve Gervais Academy. “He’s very gifted as a thrower.”

“The first time I saw him throw, I told myself, ‘I have to meet this kid,’ ” said Jake Heaps, the former Skyline, BYU, Kansas and Miami quarterback who even this season still was chasing his NFL dream with the Seattle Seahawks. “He’s one of the most natural passers I’ve ever seen. He throws a very pretty ball.”

He just hasn’t been throwing that football for very long.

It’s one reason Rimkus believes Berry has yet to receive a college offer despite interest from schools such as Wyoming, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State.

“He’ll have an offer,” Rimkus said. “He’ll play somewhere in college.”

This fall, Berry will start for Redmond for the second consecutive season. His starting role as a junior came in just his third year playing the sport.

That’s right, until Berry entered high school he had never played football.

“He’s the most self-made quarterback I’ve ever been around,” Rimkus said. “He reminds me of Russell Wilson in his demeanor and personality. He puts in the time on his own.”

Take mistakes, even in practice.

“He’ll throw an interception,” Rimkus said. “Then he stays after practice, grabs a receiver whether it’s the best guy or not, and throws that same route until he’s comfortable.”

It’s the same way Berry has attacked every sport he’s tried and excelled at over the years. Berry played soccer, baseball, basketball and is a lifelong golfer.

“You can learn a lot with golf,” Berry said. “In golf, you’re not going to have perfect shot after perfect shot. You’ve got to learn from it. But it is kind of a weird transition.”

Berry does acknowledge that the singleness of golf is quite different from his current passion.

“In football you have to rely on the other 10 guys,” Berry said. “I played the other sports. But as soon as I hit on football, it was another story. And I glommed onto quarterback. I started picking up things really rapidly. And I realized this could be something I could do something with.”

He’s not the only one who believes that.

“When Teryn and I got hooked up, he was this no-name guy from Redmond High School,” said Heaps, who first worked with Berry at the Empire Quarterback Academy.

Heaps is involved with Russell Wilson and the RWQB Academy.

“He was still really young in his football knowledge,” Heaps continued. “But he’s earned everything he’s getting right now.”

Berry just isn’t going to voluntarily tell the world about it.