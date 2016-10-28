Conquerors get two big plays from Darius LuBom in 36-0 win.

The Kentlake High School football team came in advertising its defense as the best in Kent, coming in yielding an North Puget Sound League-low 12 points per game.

That’s until they met Darius LuBom and Kentwood.

LuBom, known for his basketball prowess, scored on a 78-yard punt return and a 30-yard fumble return as the Conquerors won every phase of the game to put a nice bow on the NPSL Cascade Division title with a 36-0 thumping of Kentlake on Friday night at French Field.

Kentwood (7-2, 7-0 league) secured its fifth consecutive league title and spoiled senior night for Kentlake (7-2, 5-2) in the process.

“We’re Kentwood, we get the job done,” said LuBom, who focused on basketball and didn’t play football part of his sophomore year and all of his junior year. “This was my senior year, so I wanted to leave it all out there and I don’t know what I’m going to do after, so got to make the most of my high-school experience.”

Kentwood hosts Eastlake next weekend at French Field in the Class 4A state preliminary round. Kentlake is at Graham-Kapowsin.

LuBom heard all the hype about Kentlake’s defense and last week’s cries of the Falcons’ Eddie Edwards IV saying his team wanted to be “the King of Kent.”

“We knew that was going to happen, no surprise,” LuBom said of the dominant outcome. “They were doing all this talking. We were just being silent, doing what Kentwood does best and that’s what you get.

“This give us some momentum once we get in that first playoff game.”

After a failed fake punt run on the previous series by the Conquerors’ LuBom late in the third quarter, the receiver/defensive back/returner made amends on his next touch.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound LuBom, who led the Conks basketball team into the Class 4A final last season, took a punt from the Falcons at the Kentwood 22 and raced through a crowd and down the left sideline for a 78-yard touchdown to give his team a 21-0 lead with 3:45 to go in the third quarter.

“I was so pumped, I was so excited,” LuBom said. “My teammates helped me get there. I didn’t do that by myself. I’m so appreciative.”

Then, on the following possession for Kentlake, LuBom scooped up a botched handoff exchange and bolted 30 yards for another score and a 28-0 advantage for the Conks with 23 seconds left in the third. The fumble came as the Falcons were going for it on a fourth-and-two situation from their own 41-yard line.

“He’s just a playmaker,” Kentwood coach Michael Bush said. “When the lights come on, he’s ready to go and he gets it done. You see the same thing on the basketball court.”