Knights star Corey Kispert wasn’t on the floor for King’s due to a sore foot and was missed as No. 4 Kentwood flew out to an early lead and buried King’s late in a 64-38 victory at the King Showcase.

KENT — There was a big name missing from the King’s basketball team’s box score Monday night.

Knights star Corey Kispert, who has signed with Gonzaga, wasn’t on the floor for King’s due to a sore foot. Kispert, a 6-foot-7 wing who is considered one of the top recruits in the state, was missed as No. 4 Kentwood flew out to an early lead and buried King’s late in a 64-38 victory at the King Showcase at the Sho-Ware Center.

“It was too bad they didn’t have Corey. We really wanted that challenge of playing with him,” said Kentwood coach Blake Solomon. “They lose a playmaker and a guy that is a safety valve. Late (in offensive possessions) when things kind of break down he’s a guy that can go get whatever he wants. He can score from anywhere. They’re a different team when he’s not around. They still compete hard and run their stuff really well. It was still a good test for us.”

Kispert, who had a walking boot on his right foot, missed his fifth game in two weeks because of the injury. King’s coach Rick Skeen said Kispert is going to the doctor Tuesday and is “day to day.”

“It’s sore,” Skeen said. “He played on it for a bit. We’re going to rest it until it feels better.”

With Kispert sidelined, Kentwood raced out to a 17-6 lead. The Knights opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run, but the Conquerors quickly countered with a run of their own to reclaim an 11-point lead at halftime.

The second half was all Kentwood (14-2) as the Conquerors outscored King’s 35-20 the rest of the way.

“Our guys have been shooting well all year,” Solomon said. “We’ve got guys who can shoot from every level. … When you’ve got five guys on the floor capable of making shots it’s pretty nice.”

Rayvaughn Bolton led Kentwood, which made 10 three-pointers, with 18 points and five steals. D’Angelo Minnis scored 15 points — all from beyond the three-point arc — and Darius LuBom added 15 points for the Conquerors.

It was the second consecutive year Kentwood topped the Knights at the King Showcase. Last season, the Conquerors defeated King’s 61-48 before the Knights went on to win their second consecutive Class 1A state championship.

The Conquerors, meanwhile, placed second at the Class 4A state tournament.

“They’re just really skilled,” Skeen said. “They’re a really good team. If we play A-plus (basketball) it might not matter. If we have Corey it might not matter. They’re that good. And we know that. That’s why it’s fun to play teams like that.”

The loss for King’s (12-3) was its first in the state of Washington this season.

In Kispert’s absence, senior Luke Wicks led King’s with 10 points.

Other games

Tahoma 54, Vashon Island 39 — Clayton Stultz led the Bears with 12 points in the King Showcase opener.

Mount Tahoma 58, Lindbergh 54 — The Thunderbirds won thanks to 13 points apiece from Ed Heater and Zehki Johnson.

Seattle Prep 74, Spanaway Lake 50 — Nic Lynch scored 21 points and Aaron Nettles added 19 for the Panthers. Jordan Garner led the Sentinels with 15 points.

Kennedy Catholic 55, Prairie 49 — Emilio Mancol scored 23 points for the Lancers.

Mount Si 58, Kentlake 56 — Taylor Upton led Mount Si with 16 points and fellow senior Gavin Gorrell added 12 points. Kentlake’s Larry Alar led all scorers with 20 points.