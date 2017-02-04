The Eagles had the longest active win streak in the nation, but it ended after a 69-59 win by the Conquerors in the North Puget Sound League boys championship game.

The streak is over.

Federal Way came into Saturday night’s contest against Kentwood with a nation-leading winning streak of 63 games, which was the Class 4A state record. The Conquerors ensured the Eagles left that game with a brand-new feeling to many of the Federal Way players: a one-game losing streak.

No. 4 Kentwood weathered a back-and-forth battle before a couple of big three-pointers late helped the Conquerors hand No. 1 Federal Way its first loss in two years with a 69-59 victory over the Eagles in the NPSL title game at Auburn Riverside High School.

The win gives Kentwood, which lost to Federal Way in the 4A state title game last season, the No. 1 seed from the league in this week’s Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament. Federal Way, which last lost to Bellevue on Jan. 19, 2015, will be the NPSL’s No. 2 seed.

“We didn’t really need any extra motivation with them beating us in the championship last year,” Kentwood coach Blake Solomon said. “They had to read about the (63) in a row, and it’s a formality to everybody else that Federal Way (will win). We know we can play with them. Last year, we thought we had them. And today we executed what we wanted to for the most part and did a good job of playing hard all the way through.”

Neither team led by more than two possessions until late in the fourth quarter. D’Angelo Minnis hit a three-pointer from the corner with 3:26 remaining and added another deep shot from about 30 feet as the shot clock wound down.

“All season we’ve been building up for games like this,” Solomon said. “We knew if we took care of business we’d see them here. A lot of it is just proving to ourselves that we’re ready to take the next step. It’s playoff basketball. That was big for our confidence.”

Minnis finished with 14 points and Koby Huerta added 14 more — all in the second half — for Kentwood (19-2), which also held Federal Way to a season low in points. Senior Darius LuBom led the Conquerors with 22 points.

“We came into this game pretty confident,” LuBom said. “We just got the job done. It gives us some energy going into playoffs. It meant a lot to win.”

The result was an unfamiliar feeling for Federal Way coach Jerome Collins and his players. Collins said Kentwood’s physicality disrupted the Eagles’ rhythm and ability to move the ball quickly down the court in transition.

“When we built a little lead we didn’t build on it,” Collins said. “We turned the ball over. We didn’t execute. … It just wasn’t our night.”

Marcus Stephens had a game-high 23 points for Federal Way (20-1). Etan Collins and Palofino Jatta added 11 points apiece for the Eagles, who will host the winner of Tuesday’s bi-district play-in game between Tahoma and Puyallup in their West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament opener at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Collins said his players should be proud of the streak they built — which includes the past two Class 4A state titles.

“We look back on it now and, even before tonight, and just thought it was a tremendous accomplishment — particularly in the game of basketball,” Collins said. “ … It’s in the history books. It’s something they can tell their kids and their grandkids about. But now, that part is over, and it’s about going on and looking to the next game.”

If the streak had to end, Collins prefers it happen now instead of during the bi-district or state tournament.

“You definitely don’t want to have a loss that cost you an opportunity for a title,” Collins said. “If it had to happen, I guess now. But I don’t like to lose. I just flat out don’t like to lose. We need to move forward and look to improve.”

In other games: Kennedy Catholic defeated Enumclaw 45-32 in the NPSL third-fourth game to give the Lancers the leagues No. 3 seed to the West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament. The Hornets will be the No. 4 seed from NPSL. … Auburn Riverside topped Tahoma in the first boys game of the day, moving the Ravens into a bi-district play-in game against South Kitsap at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Auburn Riverside High School. Tahoma will play Puyallup in another play-in game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Kapowsin High School.