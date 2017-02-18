The Conquerors also beat the Eagles, the two-time defending Class 4A state champ, in the NPSL title game.

The Federal Way Eagles have won 66 of their last 68 games.

Those two losses have come at the hands of the Kentwood Conquerors. The second came Saturday night, 77-59 in the championship game of the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district boys basketball tournament at Puyallup High.

The Eagles (23-2), the two-time defending state champion, had won Class 4A record 63 straight before Kentwood (23-2) beat the Eagles 69-59 in the North Puget Sound League title game on Feb. 4.

Rayvaughn Bolton scored 20 points for the Conks.

Notes

• Bellarmine Prep (22-1) took the Class 4A girls title by beating Camas 41-36.

• In the Class 3A boys title game, Lincoln (24-0) will head into regional undefeated after beating Tacoma rival Wilson 65-53.

• In the KingCo 4A girls tournament, Eastlake upset Bothell 83-65 and eliminated the Cougars (19-4), the No. 1 4A team in the WIAA’s RPI rankings.