Darius LuBom helped put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter as the Conquerors, last year’s state runner-up, opened with a 73-65 win.

TACOMA — Darius LuBom squared up in the paint. When No. 13 seed Bellarmine Prep attempted to drive again to the hoop, the Kentwood senior was ready.

He grabbed the ball out of his opponent’s hands and passed the steal ahead to teammate Eli’sha Sheppard for one-handed dunk. The play put No. 5 seed Kentwood up 10 points with 3:19 left in its Class 4A state tournament opener at the Tacoma Dome.

Bellarmine Prep (17-10) couldn’t close the gap to single digits until a three-pointer at the final buzzer, losing 73-65 on Wednesday. Kentwood advances to face No. 6 seed Curtis in the state quarterfinals Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

“At that moment I was really frustrated,” said LuBom, the two-time North Puget Sound League Cascade Division MVP. The Conquerors’ leading scorer was 4 of 10 from the field against Bellarmine Prep with a team-high three turnovers.

“Things weren’t going my way,” he continued. “I had to tough it out and on defense is what got me going.”

The defensive stop and ensuing dunk got the Conquerors going, too.

“Our bench went nuts,” Kentwood coach Blake Solomon said. “Sometimes they just need one thing to get them going and that really helped.”

Bellarmine freshman Jaylen Scott had two three-pointers early in the fourth quarter to help make the deficit 58-53 after a layin by teammate Garrett Horner with 5:12 left in the game.

“We knew what he could do, but we knew he’s wasn’t going to beat us by himself,” said LuBom of Scott, whose 18 points led four Lions in double figures.

Sheppard, a 6-foot-4 senior, stuffed hope of a comeback with his dunk anyway. He finished with 14 points while senior Rayvaughn Bolton led his team with 20 points. LuBom added 12.

“Last year, he wasn’t that bouncy,” said Bolton of Sheppard, who lost 30 pounds during the offseason in preparation for his final year. “Now he’s getting up there. And we were trying to close it out (with) a focus on the transition offense. Our guards stopped plays in the (paint) and we just handled business.”

Kentwood (24-3) is making its third straight state appearance. It lost in the title game to Federal Way last year.

The win against Bellarmine Prep on Wednesday was an icebreaker of sorts, getting acquainted with an atmosphere that is becoming second nature to the program.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve been in here, you’re going to get jitters,” LuBom said. “It’s a big place, there’s a lot of eyes on you. The court is different and the shooting depth is different. But after that, you’ve just got to come to play.”