Sophomore JaQuaya Miller had 27 points and 17 rebounds and freshman Jordyn Jenkins added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Chargers wore down Glacier Peak for a 60-46 win.

TACOMA — The young posts came up big for Kentridge.

Sophomore JaQuaya Miller and freshman Jordyn Jenkins combined to score 44 of the Chargers’ 60 points as the duo helped lead Kentridge to the program’s first championship with a 60-46 victory over Glacier Peak in the Class 4A state title game Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.

Miller had a double-double by the end of the first half and finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds for No. 7 Kentridge (26-5). Jenkins added 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Chargers wore down the Grizzlies late in a physical game.

The two teams battled for every rebound aggressively from the start. Glacier Peak raced out to a quick 5-0 lead before the Chargers responded with a 13-2 run. Kentridge stayed out in front until the Grizzlies tied the score just before halftime.

Then Kentridge, which out-rebounded Glacier Peak 55-32, made its move.

Led by Miller and Jenkins, Kentridge worked the ball inside and began to pull away late in the title game.

Neither school had ever placed at the state tournament before this year.

Kayla Watkins led No. 3 Glacier Peak (24-2) with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Samantha Fatkin scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds and Paisley Johnson added 13 points for the Grizzlies.