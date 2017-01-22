The Chargers, who were No. 5 last week, made the move after up after knocking off former No. 2 Kentlake.

The boys teams in The Seattle Times state basketball rankings mostly won last week, creating little change in the polls (though we welcome Shorecrest, which made its debut in the Class 3A rankings).

But there was some movement in the girls poll. Kentridge moved from No. 5 to No. 2 after knocking off former No. 2 Kentlake on Friday.

In the Class 3A girls rankings, Garfield made a jump from unranked up to No. 5.

Seattle Times Class 4A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 4A Girls Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Girls Power Rankings