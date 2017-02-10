The Chargers evened the season series vs. the Falcons at 2-2 with the district win and they claimed a spot at regionals.

TACOMA — The Kentridge girls basketball team evened its season series with Kentlake at two games apiece, winning 53-36 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district Tournament on Friday.

The season series may be even, but it certainly feels like the Chargers have the advantage after claiming the prize that came with its latest victory over the Falcons — a trip to the regional round of the state basketball tournament.

“I’m excited for our kids, first off,” Kentridge coach Bob Sandall said. “To get a win against a team like that in a game like this, (one) that’s a pretty important game for us to move on, it was just huge. I’m really proud of my kids. I’m proud of their effort.”

After losing 54-49 in the first meeting of the season, No. 9 Kentridge routed the eighth-ranked Falcons 50-33 on Jan. 20. They finished the regular season with just one league loss each, so they met 11 days later to decide the NPSL Cascade Division champion. The Falcons won 34-26.

But the fourth game between the two teams was much like the second with the Chargers jumping to a big lead by creating baskets in transition and suffocating the Falcons defensively.

“When we force the pace a little bit, we’re really good in transition and we get a lot more easy baskets,” Sandall said. “If you try to walk the ball up the floor against this team and their zone, you’re just banging your head against a wall. They’re so strong and so tough inside that you’ve got to get them out in transition and get them out of position a little bit. If you can do that, it obviously makes us more successful.”

The Chargers held Gabby Bruno, Kentlake’s leading scorer, to four points in the first half. The Falcons had just 12 points in the half.

Bruno finished with 17 points to lead the Falcons, but nine of those came in the fourth quarter when the outcome of the game was no longer in doubt.

Sophomore JaQuaya Miller, who is the Chargers’ leading scorer at 11.5 points per game, was held scoreless, but their second leading scorer, freshman Jordyn Jenkins, picked up the slack by finishing with a game-high 18.

“It’s exciting,” Jenkins said. “This being my freshman year and being this good of a team, it’s exciting to know that we’re going to go far.”

Kentlake plays Tahoma Tuesday in a loser-out game.

Bellarmine Prep 53, Todd Beamer 46

No. 2 Bellarmine Prep trailed No. 10 Todd Beamer after each of the first three quarters, but exploded for 25 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Titans 53-46.

The Lions move on to Wednesday’s semifinals, where they will face Kentridge, but more important they secured a berth in the regional round of the state tournament. Todd Beamer plays Olympia in a loser-out game Tuesday.

Shalyse Smith scored 16 points for the Lions. Japhera McEachin scored 16 points for the Titans.